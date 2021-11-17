Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, ROHM

The narrowband carrier power line communication chip adopts advanced zero-crossing orthogonal multi-carrier technology (Z-OFDM), which is suitable for low-voltage, medium-voltage and DC power line communications. It has strong immunity to grid noise and interference performance, adapts to changes in the grid environment, and more High communication rate Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Narrowband Low Speed, Narrowband High Speed Segment by Application Smart Grid, Solar Power Management, Smart Home, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, ROHM, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Onsemi, NXP Semiconductors, Echelon, Infineon, Microchip Technology, Yitran Technologies, Vango Technologies, Leaguer MicroElectronics, Topscomm

TOC

1 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip

1.2 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Narrowband Low Speed

1.2.3 Narrowband High Speed

1.3 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Smart Grid

1.3.3 Solar Power Management

1.3.4 Smart Home

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production

3.4.1 North America Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production

3.5.1 Europe Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production

3.6.1 China Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production

3.7.1 Japan Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production

3.8.1 South Korea Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Maxim Integrated

7.1.1 Maxim Integrated Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.1.2 Maxim Integrated Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Maxim Integrated Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Maxim Integrated Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 STMicroelectronics

7.2.1 STMicroelectronics Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.2.2 STMicroelectronics Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.2.3 STMicroelectronics Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ROHM

7.3.1 ROHM Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.3.2 ROHM Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ROHM Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ROHM Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ROHM Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Texas Instruments

7.4.1 Texas Instruments Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.4.2 Texas Instruments Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Texas Instruments Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Analog Devices

7.5.1 Analog Devices Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.5.2 Analog Devices Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Analog Devices Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Analog Devices Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Analog Devices Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Onsemi

7.6.1 Onsemi Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.6.2 Onsemi Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Onsemi Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Onsemi Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Onsemi Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 NXP Semiconductors

7.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.7.2 NXP Semiconductors Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.7.3 NXP Semiconductors Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 NXP Semiconductors Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Echelon

7.8.1 Echelon Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.8.2 Echelon Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Echelon Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Echelon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Echelon Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Infineon

7.9.1 Infineon Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.9.2 Infineon Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Infineon Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Infineon Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Infineon Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Microchip Technology

7.10.1 Microchip Technology Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.10.2 Microchip Technology Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Microchip Technology Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Microchip Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Yitran Technologies

7.11.1 Yitran Technologies Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.11.2 Yitran Technologies Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Yitran Technologies Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Yitran Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Yitran Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Vango Technologies

7.12.1 Vango Technologies Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.12.2 Vango Technologies Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Vango Technologies Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Vango Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Vango Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Leaguer MicroElectronics

7.13.1 Leaguer MicroElectronics Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.13.2 Leaguer MicroElectronics Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Leaguer MicroElectronics Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Leaguer MicroElectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Leaguer MicroElectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Topscomm

7.14.1 Topscomm Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Corporation Information

7.14.2 Topscomm Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Topscomm Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Topscomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Topscomm Recent Developments/Updates 8 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip

8.4 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Distributors List

9.3 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Industry Trends

10.2 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Growth Drivers

10.3 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Challenges

10.4 Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Narrowband Carrier Power Line Communication Chip by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer