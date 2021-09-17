Global NAND Flash market: Novel Opportunities to Come up by 2027|Samsung Electronics, Toshiba/SanDisk, SK Hynix Semiconductor

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global NAND Flash market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global NAND Flash market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the NAND Flash market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, NAND Flash market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global NAND Flash market has been authenticated by market experts.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1498713/global-nand-flash-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global NAND Flash market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

NAND Flash Market Leading Players

Samsung Electronics, Toshiba/SanDisk, SK Hynix Semiconductor, Micron Technology, Intel Corporation, …

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global NAND Flash market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

NAND Flash Segmentation by Product

MLC NAND, TLC NAND

NAND Flash Segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics, SSD

Enquire for customization in Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1498713/global-nand-flash-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global NAND Flash market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global NAND Flash market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global NAND Flash market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global NAND Flash market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global NAND Flash market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global NAND Flash market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top NAND Flash Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global NAND Flash Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 MLC NAND

1.3.3 TLC NAND

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer Electronics

1.4.3 SSD

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global NAND Flash Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global NAND Flash Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global NAND Flash Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global NAND Flash Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global NAND Flash Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global NAND Flash Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global NAND Flash Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global NAND Flash Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key NAND Flash Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by NAND Flash Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global NAND Flash Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in NAND Flash as of 2019)

3.4 Global NAND Flash Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers NAND Flash Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into NAND Flash Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers NAND Flash Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global NAND Flash Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global NAND Flash Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global NAND Flash Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 NAND Flash Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global NAND Flash Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global NAND Flash Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global NAND Flash Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 NAND Flash Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global NAND Flash Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global NAND Flash Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global NAND Flash Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global NAND Flash Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 NAND Flash Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top NAND Flash Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total NAND Flash Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Samsung Electronics

8.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Samsung Electronics NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.1.5 Samsung Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

8.2 Toshiba/SanDisk

8.2.1 Toshiba/SanDisk Corporation Information

8.2.2 Toshiba/SanDisk Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Toshiba/SanDisk NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.2.5 Toshiba/SanDisk SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Toshiba/SanDisk Recent Developments

8.3 SK Hynix Semiconductor

8.3.1 SK Hynix Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.3.2 SK Hynix Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 SK Hynix Semiconductor NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.3.5 SK Hynix Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SK Hynix Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.4 Micron Technology

8.4.1 Micron Technology Corporation Information

8.4.2 Micron Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Micron Technology NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.4.5 Micron Technology SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Micron Technology Recent Developments

8.5 Intel Corporation

8.5.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Intel Corporation NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.5.5 Intel Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Intel Corporation Recent Developments

9 NAND Flash Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global NAND Flash Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 NAND Flash Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key NAND Flash Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 NAND Flash Sales Channels

11.2.2 NAND Flash Distributors

11.3 NAND Flash Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“