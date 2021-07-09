QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) key players include 3Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 75%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 24 percent. In terms of product, X7R is the largest segment, with a share over 28%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Automotive, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market The global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market size is projected to reach US$ 32310 million by 2027, from US$ 14990 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market are Studied: Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, Nippon Chemi-Con, Vishay, Walsin, Three-Circle, Eyang (Tianli), Yageo, NIC Components

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: X7R, X5R, C0G (NP0), Y5V, Others

Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Applications, Defense & Military, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Overview

1.1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Product Overview

1.2 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 X7R

1.2.2 X5R

1.2.3 C0G (NP0)

1.2.4 Y5V

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Application

4.1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Industrial Applications

4.1.4 Defense & Military

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Country

5.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Country

6.1 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Country

8.1 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Business

10.1 Kyocera (AVX)

10.1.1 Kyocera (AVX) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kyocera (AVX) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kyocera (AVX) Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kyocera (AVX) Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.1.5 Kyocera (AVX) Recent Development

10.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

10.2.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.2.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Development

10.3 Samwha

10.3.1 Samwha Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samwha Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Samwha Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Samwha Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.3.5 Samwha Recent Development

10.4 Johanson Dielectrics

10.4.1 Johanson Dielectrics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Johanson Dielectrics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Johanson Dielectrics Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Johanson Dielectrics Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.4.5 Johanson Dielectrics Recent Development

10.5 Darfon

10.5.1 Darfon Corporation Information

10.5.2 Darfon Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Darfon Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Darfon Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.5.5 Darfon Recent Development

10.6 Holy Stone

10.6.1 Holy Stone Corporation Information

10.6.2 Holy Stone Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Holy Stone Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Holy Stone Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.6.5 Holy Stone Recent Development

10.7 Murata

10.7.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.7.2 Murata Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Murata Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Murata Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.7.5 Murata Recent Development

10.8 MARUWA

10.8.1 MARUWA Corporation Information

10.8.2 MARUWA Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 MARUWA Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 MARUWA Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.8.5 MARUWA Recent Development

10.9 Fenghua

10.9.1 Fenghua Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fenghua Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fenghua Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Fenghua Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.9.5 Fenghua Recent Development

10.10 Taiyo Yuden

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Taiyo Yuden Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development

10.11 TDK

10.11.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.11.2 TDK Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 TDK Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 TDK Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.11.5 TDK Recent Development

10.12 Nippon Chemi-Con

10.12.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nippon Chemi-Con Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Nippon Chemi-Con Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.12.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Recent Development

10.13 Vishay

10.13.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.13.2 Vishay Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Vishay Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Vishay Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.13.5 Vishay Recent Development

10.14 Walsin

10.14.1 Walsin Corporation Information

10.14.2 Walsin Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Walsin Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Walsin Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.14.5 Walsin Recent Development

10.15 Three-Circle

10.15.1 Three-Circle Corporation Information

10.15.2 Three-Circle Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Three-Circle Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Three-Circle Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.15.5 Three-Circle Recent Development

10.16 Eyang (Tianli)

10.16.1 Eyang (Tianli) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Eyang (Tianli) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Eyang (Tianli) Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Eyang (Tianli) Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.16.5 Eyang (Tianli) Recent Development

10.17 Yageo

10.17.1 Yageo Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yageo Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Yageo Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Yageo Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.17.5 Yageo Recent Development

10.18 NIC Components

10.18.1 NIC Components Corporation Information

10.18.2 NIC Components Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 NIC Components Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 NIC Components Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered

10.18.5 NIC Components Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Distributors

12.3 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us