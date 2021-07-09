QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) key players include 3Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 75%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 24 percent. In terms of product, X7R is the largest segment, with a share over 28%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Automotive, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market The global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market size is projected to reach US$ 32310 million by 2027, from US$ 14990 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3266284/global-multi-layer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market are Studied: Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, Nippon Chemi-Con, Vishay, Walsin, Three-Circle, Eyang (Tianli), Yageo, NIC Components
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: X7R, X5R, C0G (NP0), Y5V, Others
Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Applications, Defense & Military, Others
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3266284/global-multi-layer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/b72f929a5fa73479e9aff6a4d8c5d254,0,1,global-multi-layer-ceramic-capacitor-mlcc-market
TOC
1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Overview
1.1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Product Overview
1.2 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 X7R
1.2.2 X5R
1.2.3 C0G (NP0)
1.2.4 Y5V
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Application
4.1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Consumer Electronics
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Industrial Applications
4.1.4 Defense & Military
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Country
5.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Country
6.1 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Country
8.1 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Business
10.1 Kyocera (AVX)
10.1.1 Kyocera (AVX) Corporation Information
10.1.2 Kyocera (AVX) Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Kyocera (AVX) Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Kyocera (AVX) Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.1.5 Kyocera (AVX) Recent Development
10.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
10.2.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information
10.2.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.2.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Development
10.3 Samwha
10.3.1 Samwha Corporation Information
10.3.2 Samwha Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Samwha Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Samwha Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.3.5 Samwha Recent Development
10.4 Johanson Dielectrics
10.4.1 Johanson Dielectrics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Johanson Dielectrics Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Johanson Dielectrics Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Johanson Dielectrics Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.4.5 Johanson Dielectrics Recent Development
10.5 Darfon
10.5.1 Darfon Corporation Information
10.5.2 Darfon Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Darfon Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Darfon Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.5.5 Darfon Recent Development
10.6 Holy Stone
10.6.1 Holy Stone Corporation Information
10.6.2 Holy Stone Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Holy Stone Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Holy Stone Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.6.5 Holy Stone Recent Development
10.7 Murata
10.7.1 Murata Corporation Information
10.7.2 Murata Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Murata Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Murata Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.7.5 Murata Recent Development
10.8 MARUWA
10.8.1 MARUWA Corporation Information
10.8.2 MARUWA Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 MARUWA Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 MARUWA Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.8.5 MARUWA Recent Development
10.9 Fenghua
10.9.1 Fenghua Corporation Information
10.9.2 Fenghua Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Fenghua Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Fenghua Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.9.5 Fenghua Recent Development
10.10 Taiyo Yuden
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Taiyo Yuden Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development
10.11 TDK
10.11.1 TDK Corporation Information
10.11.2 TDK Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 TDK Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 TDK Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.11.5 TDK Recent Development
10.12 Nippon Chemi-Con
10.12.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Information
10.12.2 Nippon Chemi-Con Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Nippon Chemi-Con Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.12.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Recent Development
10.13 Vishay
10.13.1 Vishay Corporation Information
10.13.2 Vishay Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Vishay Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Vishay Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.13.5 Vishay Recent Development
10.14 Walsin
10.14.1 Walsin Corporation Information
10.14.2 Walsin Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Walsin Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Walsin Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.14.5 Walsin Recent Development
10.15 Three-Circle
10.15.1 Three-Circle Corporation Information
10.15.2 Three-Circle Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Three-Circle Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Three-Circle Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.15.5 Three-Circle Recent Development
10.16 Eyang (Tianli)
10.16.1 Eyang (Tianli) Corporation Information
10.16.2 Eyang (Tianli) Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Eyang (Tianli) Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Eyang (Tianli) Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.16.5 Eyang (Tianli) Recent Development
10.17 Yageo
10.17.1 Yageo Corporation Information
10.17.2 Yageo Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Yageo Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Yageo Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.17.5 Yageo Recent Development
10.18 NIC Components
10.18.1 NIC Components Corporation Information
10.18.2 NIC Components Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 NIC Components Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 NIC Components Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Products Offered
10.18.5 NIC Components Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Distributors
12.3 Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.