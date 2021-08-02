Global Motorsports Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2021| Mercedes-Benz, Red Bull Racing, Ferrari

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorsports in China, including the following market information: China Motorsports Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Motorsports companies in 2020 (%) The global Motorsports market size is expected to growth from US$ 1934 million in 2020 to US$ 2146.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Motorsports market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Motorsports Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Motorsports Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Motorsports Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Broadcasting Revenue, Ticketing Revenue, Merchandising Revenue, Advertising/Sponsorship Revenue, Other China Motorsports Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Motorsports Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Venue Racing, Non-Venue Racing

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Motorsports revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Motorsports revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Mercedes-Benz, Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, McLaren, Citroen, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Lancia Delta, Lotus F1, Roush Fenway Racing, Team Penske

