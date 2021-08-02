Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Industry Analysis Report 2021| Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto

Motorcycles are two wheeled motor vehicles for transporting one or two riders. Mopeds were traditionally equipped with pedals and the name itself is an amalgamation of motor and pedal.A scooter, like a moped, usually has a step-through frame however it’s the engine that sets it apart. Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds key players include Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 60%. India is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Far East, and ASEAN, both have a share about 55 percent. In terms of product, Motorcycles is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of Engine Capacity, the largest application is 101-125 cc, followed by 126-150 cc, 151-250 cc, Below 100 cc, Above 250 cc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds in China, including the following market information: China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds companies in 2020 (%) The global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market size is expected to growth from US$ 51280 million in 2020 to US$ 55350 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Motorcycles, Scooters, Mopeds China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market, By Engine Capacity, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Segment Percentages, By Engine Capacity, 2020 (%), Below 100 cc, 101-125 cc, 126-150 cc, 151-250 cc, Above 250 cc

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Yamaha, Suzuki, Haojue, Loncin Holding, Lifan Industry, Luoyang Northern Enterprises Group, Guangzhou DaYun Motorcycle, Zongshen Industrial Group, Chongqing Yinxiang Motorcycle, Wuyang-Honda Motors, JINYI MOTOR, Sundiro Honda Motorcycle, Qianjiang Group, Piaggio, Kwang Yang (Kymco), Kawasaki

