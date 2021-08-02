Global Motorcycle Racing Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| Moto GP, MXGP, SBK

This report studies Motorcycle Racing collecting revenue from the racing. The FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) founded in 1904, is the governing body for motorcycle sport and the global advocate for motorcycling. The FIM is an independent association formed by 111 National Federations throughout the world. It is recognised as the sole competent authority in motorcycle sport by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Among its 50 FIM World Championships the main events are MotoGP, Superbike, Endurance, Motocross, Supercross, Trial, Enduro, Cross-Country Rallies and Speedway. The key racing in global Motorcycle Racing market include Moto GP, MXGP, SBK, etc. Europe is the main market, and occupies about 80% shares of the global market. Media and Broadcasting Rights Revenue is the main type, with a share over 40%. Motorcycle Road Racing is the main application, which holds a share about 80%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycle Racing in China, including the following market information: China Motorcycle Racing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Motorcycle Racing companies in 2020 (%) The global Motorcycle Racing market size is expected to growth from US$ 490 million in 2020 to US$ 832.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Motorcycle Racing market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Motorcycle Racing Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Motorcycle Racing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Motorcycle Racing Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Media and Broadcasting Rights Revenue, Ticketing Revenue, Advertising/Sponsorship Revenue, Others China Motorcycle Racing Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Motorcycle Racing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Motorcycle Road Racing, Motorcycle off-road Racing

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Motorcycle Racing revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Motorcycle Racing revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Moto GP, MXGP, SBK, FIM EWC, TrialGP and X-Trial, EnduroGP, Speedway GP, ARRC

