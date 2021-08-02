Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| Bosch, Continental, Nissin

Antilock Braking System (ABS) is an anti-lock Braking System and can be installed on any motorcycle with hydraulic brakes.As the term implies, the ABS system is used to prevent the wheel from being forced to lock when braking suddenly.Locking wheels and skidding are a major cause of road accidents, especially on wet or dusty roads.Research shows that motorcycle ABS can effectively reduce traffic accidents by 31%. Global Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems key players include Bosch, Continental, Nissin, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 80%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by India and North America both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Multi-channel ABS is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Front Loading, followed by After Loading. This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems in China, including the following market information: China Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 976 million in 2020 to US$ 3784.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Single channel ABS, Multi-channel ABS China Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Front Loading, After Loading

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Bosch, Continental, Nissin, BWI, ADVICS, BMW, Honda

