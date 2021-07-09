QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Motor Driver IC market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Motor drive IC is a chip integrated with CMOS control circuit and DMOS power device, which can be used with the main processor, motor and incremental encoder to form a complete motion control system. It can be used to drive inductive loads such as DC motors, stepper motors and relays. The motor driver chip is controlled by standard TTL logic level signal, with two enabling control terminals, which allow or forbid the device to work without the influence of input signals. There is a logic power input terminal, which enables the internal logic circuit to work under low voltage. Can be connected to the external detection resistance, the change of the feedback to the control circuit. Global Motor Driver IC key players include Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 33%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share about 39 percent. In terms of product, Brushless Motor Drive IC is the largest segment, with a share over 46%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Electric Tools, Office Supplies, IT and Communication Equipment, Industry and Automotive, Others. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Motor Driver IC Market The global Motor Driver IC market size is projected to reach US$ 4140.7 million by 2027, from US$ 2825 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Motor Driver IC Market are Studied: Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, ROHM Semiconductor, Allegro MicroSystems, Toshiba, Panasonic, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, Diodes Incorporated, Melexis, New Japan Radio, FM, Fortior Tech, ICOFCHINA, Dialog Semiconductor, H&M Semiconductor

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Motor Driver IC market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Brushless Motor Drive IC, Brush Motor Drive IC, Stepper Motor Drive IC

Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Electric Tools, Office Supplies, IT and Communication Equipment, Industry and Automotive, Others

TOC

1 Motor Driver IC Market Overview

1.1 Motor Driver IC Product Overview

1.2 Motor Driver IC Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Brushless Motor Drive IC

1.2.2 Brush Motor Drive IC

1.2.3 Stepper Motor Drive IC

1.3 Global Motor Driver IC Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Motor Driver IC Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Motor Driver IC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Motor Driver IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Motor Driver IC Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Motor Driver IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Motor Driver IC Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Motor Driver IC Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Motor Driver IC Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Motor Driver IC Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Motor Driver IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Motor Driver IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Motor Driver IC Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Motor Driver IC Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Motor Driver IC as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Motor Driver IC Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Motor Driver IC Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Motor Driver IC Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Motor Driver IC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Motor Driver IC Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Motor Driver IC Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Motor Driver IC Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Motor Driver IC Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Motor Driver IC by Application

4.1 Motor Driver IC Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Electric Tools

4.1.3 Office Supplies

4.1.4 IT and Communication Equipment

4.1.5 Industry and Automotive

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Motor Driver IC Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Motor Driver IC Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Motor Driver IC Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Motor Driver IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Motor Driver IC Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Motor Driver IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Motor Driver IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Motor Driver IC by Country

5.1 North America Motor Driver IC Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Motor Driver IC Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Motor Driver IC by Country

6.1 Europe Motor Driver IC Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Motor Driver IC Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Motor Driver IC by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Motor Driver IC Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Motor Driver IC Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Motor Driver IC by Country

8.1 Latin America Motor Driver IC Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Motor Driver IC Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Motor Driver IC by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Motor Driver IC Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Motor Driver IC Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Motor Driver IC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Motor Driver IC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Motor Driver IC Business

10.1 Texas Instruments

10.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.1.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Texas Instruments Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Texas Instruments Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.2 STMicroelectronics

10.2.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.2.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 STMicroelectronics Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 STMicroelectronics Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.3 ON Semiconductor

10.3.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.3.2 ON Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ON Semiconductor Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ON Semiconductor Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.3.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

10.4 Infineon Technologies

10.4.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 Infineon Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Infineon Technologies Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Infineon Technologies Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.4.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

10.5 ROHM Semiconductor

10.5.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.5.2 ROHM Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ROHM Semiconductor Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ROHM Semiconductor Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.5.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development

10.6 Allegro MicroSystems

10.6.1 Allegro MicroSystems Corporation Information

10.6.2 Allegro MicroSystems Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Allegro MicroSystems Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Allegro MicroSystems Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.6.5 Allegro MicroSystems Recent Development

10.7 Toshiba

10.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Toshiba Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Toshiba Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.8 Panasonic

10.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Panasonic Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Panasonic Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.9 NXP Semiconductors

10.9.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.9.2 NXP Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 NXP Semiconductors Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 NXP Semiconductors Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.9.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

10.10 Maxim Integrated

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Motor Driver IC Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Maxim Integrated Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

10.11 Microchip Technology

10.11.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Microchip Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Microchip Technology Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Microchip Technology Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.11.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

10.12 Diodes Incorporated

10.12.1 Diodes Incorporated Corporation Information

10.12.2 Diodes Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Diodes Incorporated Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Diodes Incorporated Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.12.5 Diodes Incorporated Recent Development

10.13 Melexis

10.13.1 Melexis Corporation Information

10.13.2 Melexis Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Melexis Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Melexis Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.13.5 Melexis Recent Development

10.14 New Japan Radio

10.14.1 New Japan Radio Corporation Information

10.14.2 New Japan Radio Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 New Japan Radio Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 New Japan Radio Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.14.5 New Japan Radio Recent Development

10.15 FM

10.15.1 FM Corporation Information

10.15.2 FM Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 FM Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 FM Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.15.5 FM Recent Development

10.16 Fortior Tech

10.16.1 Fortior Tech Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fortior Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Fortior Tech Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Fortior Tech Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.16.5 Fortior Tech Recent Development

10.17 ICOFCHINA

10.17.1 ICOFCHINA Corporation Information

10.17.2 ICOFCHINA Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 ICOFCHINA Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 ICOFCHINA Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.17.5 ICOFCHINA Recent Development

10.18 Dialog Semiconductor

10.18.1 Dialog Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.18.2 Dialog Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Dialog Semiconductor Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Dialog Semiconductor Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.18.5 Dialog Semiconductor Recent Development

10.19 H&M Semiconductor

10.19.1 H&M Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.19.2 H&M Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 H&M Semiconductor Motor Driver IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 H&M Semiconductor Motor Driver IC Products Offered

10.19.5 H&M Semiconductor Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Motor Driver IC Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Motor Driver IC Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Motor Driver IC Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Motor Driver IC Distributors

12.3 Motor Driver IC Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us