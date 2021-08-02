Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Trends and Forecast 2021| Uber, Didi, Lyft

Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership. This report studies the TaaS market, focuses on the top players like Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi (Hailo), Ola Cabs and other players. Uber and Didi are the top two of Mobility as a Service (MaaS), with above 68% market shares. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31%. Following North America, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in China, including the following market information: China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Mobility as a Service (MaaS) companies in 2020 (%) The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size is expected to growth from US$ 87620 million in 2020 to US$ 394000 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Data Services, Ride Hailing, Ride Matching, Bus/Public Services China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market, By End Users, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2020 (%), Below 25 Years Old, 25-40 Years Old, Above 40 Years Old

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Mobility as a Service (MaaS) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Mobility as a Service (MaaS) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi, Gocatch, Via, Yandex Taxi, Lecab, 99Taxis

