Global Mobile VoIP Competition Situation 2021|BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco Jabber, HipChat

Complete study of the global Mobile VoIP market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobile VoIP industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobile VoIP production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Mobile VoIP market include , BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco Jabber, HipChat, IBM, Facebook, Kakao Talk, Line, Skype, Viber, Vonage, WeChat
The report has classified the global Mobile VoIP industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobile VoIP manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobile VoIP industry.
Global Mobile VoIP Market Segment By Type:
, Cloud Based, Web-Based, On-Premise
Freemium model, Premium model, Enterprise model
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobile VoIP industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Mobile VoIP market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile VoIP industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Mobile VoIP market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile VoIP market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile VoIP market?
Table of Contents
1.1 Mobile VoIP Market Overview
1.1.1 Mobile VoIP Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Mobile VoIP Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Mobile VoIP Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Mobile VoIP Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Mobile VoIP Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Mobile VoIP Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Video sharing
2.5 Screen sharing
2.6 File sharing
2.7 Video and voice calls
2.8 Instant messaging
2.9 CRM integration services
2.10 Virtual number service 3 Mobile VoIP Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Mobile VoIP Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Mobile VoIP Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 Freemium model
3.5 Premium model
3.6 Enterprise model 4 Global Mobile VoIP Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Mobile VoIP Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile VoIP as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile VoIP Market
4.4 Global Top Players Mobile VoIP Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Mobile VoIP Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Mobile VoIP Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 BigAnt Office Messenger
5.1.1 BigAnt Office Messenger Profile
5.1.2 BigAnt Office Messenger Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 BigAnt Office Messenger Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 BigAnt Office Messenger Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 BigAnt Office Messenger Recent Developments
5.2 Cisco Jabber
5.2.1 Cisco Jabber Profile
5.2.2 Cisco Jabber Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Cisco Jabber Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Cisco Jabber Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Cisco Jabber Recent Developments
5.3 HipChat
5.5.1 HipChat Profile
5.3.2 HipChat Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 HipChat Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 HipChat Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments
5.4 IBM
5.4.1 IBM Profile
5.4.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 IBM Recent Developments
5.5 Facebook
5.5.1 Facebook Profile
5.5.2 Facebook Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 Facebook Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Facebook Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Facebook Recent Developments
5.6 Kakao Talk
5.6.1 Kakao Talk Profile
5.6.2 Kakao Talk Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 Kakao Talk Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Kakao Talk Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Kakao Talk Recent Developments
5.7 Line
5.7.1 Line Profile
5.7.2 Line Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 Line Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 Line Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 Line Recent Developments
5.8 Skype
5.8.1 Skype Profile
5.8.2 Skype Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 Skype Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Skype Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Skype Recent Developments
5.9 Viber
5.9.1 Viber Profile
5.9.2 Viber Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 Viber Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Viber Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Viber Recent Developments
5.10 Vonage
5.10.1 Vonage Profile
5.10.2 Vonage Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 Vonage Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Vonage Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Vonage Recent Developments
5.11 WeChat
5.11.1 WeChat Profile
5.11.2 WeChat Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.11.3 WeChat Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 WeChat Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.11.5 WeChat Recent Developments 6 North America Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application
8.1 China Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Mobile VoIP by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile VoIP Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile VoIP Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Mobile VoIP Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
