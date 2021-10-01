Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Depth Research Report 2021|America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies

Complete study of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market include , America Movil, Apple, Comviva Technologies, Google, AT&T, Blackberry, CanvasM Technologies, KongZhong, Near (AdNear), Nokia, OnMobile, Samsung, Sprint, Vodafone, ZTE
The report has classified the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry.
Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Segment By Type:
, Cloud Based, On Premises
BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Government, Telecom & IT, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market?
Table of Contents
1.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Short Messaging Service (SMS)
2.5 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
2.6 Location Based Services
2.7 Mobile Email & IM
2.8 Mobile Money
2.9 Mobile Advertising
2.10 Mobile Infotainment 3 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 BFSI
3.5 Media and Entertainment
3.6 Healthcare
3.7 Education
3.8 Retail
3.9 Government
3.10 Telecom & IT
3.11 Others 4 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market
4.4 Global Top Players Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 America Movil
5.1.1 America Movil Profile
5.1.2 America Movil Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 America Movil Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 America Movil Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 America Movil Recent Developments
5.2 Apple
5.2.1 Apple Profile
5.2.2 Apple Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Apple Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Apple Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Apple Recent Developments
5.3 Comviva Technologies
5.5.1 Comviva Technologies Profile
5.3.2 Comviva Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 Comviva Technologies Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 Comviva Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Google Recent Developments
5.4 Google
5.4.1 Google Profile
5.4.2 Google Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 Google Recent Developments
5.5 AT&T
5.5.1 AT&T Profile
5.5.2 AT&T Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 AT&T Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 AT&T Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 AT&T Recent Developments
5.6 Blackberry
5.6.1 Blackberry Profile
5.6.2 Blackberry Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 Blackberry Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Blackberry Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Blackberry Recent Developments
5.7 CanvasM Technologies
5.7.1 CanvasM Technologies Profile
5.7.2 CanvasM Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 CanvasM Technologies Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 CanvasM Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 CanvasM Technologies Recent Developments
5.8 KongZhong
5.8.1 KongZhong Profile
5.8.2 KongZhong Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 KongZhong Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 KongZhong Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 KongZhong Recent Developments
5.9 Near (AdNear)
5.9.1 Near (AdNear) Profile
5.9.2 Near (AdNear) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 Near (AdNear) Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Near (AdNear) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Near (AdNear) Recent Developments
5.10 Nokia
5.10.1 Nokia Profile
5.10.2 Nokia Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 Nokia Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Nokia Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Nokia Recent Developments
5.11 OnMobile
5.11.1 OnMobile Profile
5.11.2 OnMobile Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.11.3 OnMobile Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 OnMobile Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.11.5 OnMobile Recent Developments
5.12 Samsung
5.12.1 Samsung Profile
5.12.2 Samsung Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.12.3 Samsung Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 Samsung Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.12.5 Samsung Recent Developments
5.13 Sprint
5.13.1 Sprint Profile
5.13.2 Sprint Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.13.3 Sprint Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 Sprint Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.13.5 Sprint Recent Developments
5.14 Vodafone
5.14.1 Vodafone Profile
5.14.2 Vodafone Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.14.3 Vodafone Products, Services and Solutions
5.14.4 Vodafone Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.14.5 Vodafone Recent Developments
5.15 ZTE
5.15.1 ZTE Profile
5.15.2 ZTE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.15.3 ZTE Products, Services and Solutions
5.15.4 ZTE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.15.5 ZTE Recent Developments 6 North America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application
8.1 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
