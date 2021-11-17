Global MLCC And Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | Murata Manufacturing, AVX, Panasonic

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today’s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

TOC

1 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors

1.2 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 MLCC

1.2.3 Thick Film Chip Resistors

1.3 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial Machinery

1.3.5 Defence

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production

3.4.1 North America MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production

3.5.1 Europe MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production

3.6.1 China MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production

3.7.1 Japan MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production

3.8.1 South Korea MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption by Region

4.1 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Murata Manufacturing

7.1.1 Murata Manufacturing MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.1.2 Murata Manufacturing MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Murata Manufacturing MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Murata Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AVX

7.2.1 AVX MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.2.2 AVX MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AVX MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AVX Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AVX Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Panasonic

7.3.1 Panasonic MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.3.2 Panasonic MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Panasonic MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 TDK

7.4.1 TDK MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.4.2 TDK MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.4.3 TDK MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 TDK Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 TDK Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ROHM

7.5.1 ROHM MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.5.2 ROHM MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ROHM MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ROHM Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ROHM Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 KEMET

7.6.1 KEMET MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.6.2 KEMET MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.6.3 KEMET MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 KEMET Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 KEMET Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 KOA

7.7.1 KOA MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.7.2 KOA MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.7.3 KOA MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 KOA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 KOA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7.8.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.8.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Taiyo Yuden

7.9.1 Taiyo Yuden MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taiyo Yuden MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Taiyo Yuden MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Taiyo Yuden Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Samwha

7.10.1 Samwha MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.10.2 Samwha MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Samwha MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Samwha Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Samwha Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Vishay

7.11.1 Vishay MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.11.2 Vishay MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Vishay MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Vishay Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Vishay Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Nippon Chemi-Con

7.12.1 Nippon Chemi-Con MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nippon Chemi-Con MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Nippon Chemi-Con MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Nippon Chemi-Con Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Viking Tech

7.13.1 Viking Tech MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.13.2 Viking Tech MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Viking Tech MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Viking Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Viking Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Yageo Corporation

7.14.1 Yageo Corporation MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yageo Corporation MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Yageo Corporation MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Yageo Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Yageo Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Walsin Technology

7.15.1 Walsin Technology MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Corporation Information

7.15.2 Walsin Technology MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Walsin Technology MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Walsin Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Walsin Technology Recent Developments/Updates 8 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors

8.4 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Distributors List

9.3 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Industry Trends

10.2 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Growth Drivers

10.3 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Challenges

10.4 MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of MLCC and Thick Film Chip Resistors by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer