Global Milking Hose Market Outlook (2021-2027)| Trelleborg Group, Saint-Gobain, DeLaval

A milking hose or milk tube is a component of a modern dairy farm milking machinery, which is used for harvesting milk from the animals. Global Milking Hose key players include Trelleborg Group, Saint-Gobain, DeLaval, GEA, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 30%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and North America, both have a share about 55 percent. In terms of product, Rubber is the largest segment, with a share nearly 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Air Tube, followed by Milk Tube. This report contains market size and forecasts of Milking Hose in China, including the following market information: China Milking Hose Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Milking Hose Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K M) China top five Milking Hose companies in 2020 (%) The global Milking Hose market size is expected to growth from US$ 277 million in 2020 to US$ 401.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Milking Hose market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Milking Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Milking Hose Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K M) China Milking Hose Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Rubber, Silicone and PVC China Milking Hose Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K M) China Milking Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Milk Tube, Air Tube

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Milking Hose revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Milking Hose revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Milking Hose sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K M) Key companies Milking Hose sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Trelleborg Group, Saint-Gobain, DeLaval, GEA, REHAU, BouMatic, MILKRITE, Skellerup, Terraflex, Finger-Lakes Extrusion, Lauren Agrisystems, Kuriyama, TBL Performance Plastics

