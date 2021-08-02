Global Military Land Vehicles Industry Analysis Report 2021| BAE Systems, Rhenmetall, General Dynamics

Military Land Vehicles are integral part of armed forces. Military ground vehicles are combat and transportation vehicles designed to carry out defense operations on land. The major players in global Military Land Vehicles market include BAE Systems, Rhenmetall, General Dynamics, etc. Asia-Pacific and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 55% of the global market. Military Armored Vehicles is the main type, with a share about 65%. Defence is the main application, which holds a share about 65%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Land Vehicles in China, including the following market information: China Military Land Vehicles Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Military Land Vehicles Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Military Land Vehicles companies in 2020 (%) The global Military Land Vehicles market size is expected to growth from US$ 43340 million in 2020 to US$ 58930 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Military Land Vehicles market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Military Land Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Military Land Vehicles Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Military Land Vehicles Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Military Armored Vehicles, Military Battle Tanks, Unmanned Ground Vehicles China Military Land Vehicles Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Military Land Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Defence, Transportation, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Military Land Vehicles revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Military Land Vehicles revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Military Land Vehicles sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Military Land Vehicles sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, BAE Systems, Rhenmetall, General Dynamics, Oshkosh Corporation, ST Engineering, Achleitner, Ashok Leyland, Iveco, John Deere, Otokar, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group

