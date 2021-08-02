Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Share and Growth 2021| Raytheon, Thales Group, Rockwell Collins

The military GNSS anti-jamming systems are developed with the aim of countering the growing jamming and interference threat for combat Defense, unmanned aerial vehicles, main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, frigates, corvettes, submarines, and precision-guided munitions among other platforms. Size and cost considerations meant anti-jam systems were more often and feasible for expensive assets, such as strategic aircraft and capital ships. According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems can be divided as Airborne Platform, Naval Platform and Ground Platform, which hold about 65%, 21% and 14% of the global market in 2019. The world leading players in the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems market are Raytheon, Thales Group, ABB, Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, Cobham, Novatel, Harris, Mayflower and so on. These Top companies accounted for more than 35% of the total market share in 2019. From the view of region, North America had a larger market share in 2019 which account for over 33%. Europe and Asia-Pacific held a market share of about 32% and 26%, respectively. This report contains market size and forecasts of Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems in China, including the following market information: China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 2054.5 million in 2020 to US$ 3135.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

The China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Airborne Platform, Naval Platform, Ground Platform China Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Defense, Intelligence, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Raytheon, Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, Cobham, Novatel, Harris, Mayflower

