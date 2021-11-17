Global Mid-Range FPGA Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US)

A field-programmable gate array is an integrated circuit designed tobe configured by a customer or a designer after manufacturing –hence “field-programmable”. The FPGA configuration is generallyspecified using a hardware description language, similar to that usedfor an application-specific integrated circuit. Circuit diagrams werepreviously used to specify the configuration, but this is increasinglyrare due to the advent of electronic design automation tools. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Mid-Range FPGA Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Mid-Range FPGA market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Mid-Range FPGA market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3826355/global-mid-range-fpga-market Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Less Than 28 nm, 28-90 nm, More Than 90 nm Segment by Application Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrial Control, Consumer Products, Data Center, Medical, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Microchip Technology (US), QuickLogic (US), TSMC (Taiwan), Microchip (US), United Microelectronics (Taiwan), GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US), Achronix (US), S2C Inc (US)

TOC

1 Mid-Range FPGA Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mid-Range FPGA

1.2 Mid-Range FPGA Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mid-Range FPGA Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Less Than 28 nm

1.2.3 28-90 nm

1.2.4 More Than 90 nm

1.3 Mid-Range FPGA Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Mid-Range FPGA Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Telecommunications

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial Control

1.3.5 Consumer Products

1.3.6 Data Center

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Mid-Range FPGA Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Mid-Range FPGA Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Mid-Range FPGA Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Mid-Range FPGA Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Mid-Range FPGA Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Mid-Range FPGA Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Mid-Range FPGA Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Mid-Range FPGA Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Mid-Range FPGA Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 Central & South America Mid-Range FPGA Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mid-Range FPGA Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mid-Range FPGA Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Mid-Range FPGA Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Mid-Range FPGA Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Mid-Range FPGA Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Mid-Range FPGA Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Mid-Range FPGA Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Mid-Range FPGA Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Mid-Range FPGA Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mid-Range FPGA Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Mid-Range FPGA Production

3.4.1 North America Mid-Range FPGA Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Mid-Range FPGA Production

3.5.1 Europe Mid-Range FPGA Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Mid-Range FPGA Production

3.6.1 China Mid-Range FPGA Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Mid-Range FPGA Production

3.7.1 Japan Mid-Range FPGA Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Southeast Asia Mid-Range FPGA Production

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Mid-Range FPGA Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Mid-Range FPGA Production

3.9.1 India Mid-Range FPGA Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Central & South America Mid-Range FPGA Production

3.10.1 Central & South America Mid-Range FPGA Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Central & South America Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Mid-Range FPGA Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Mid-Range FPGA Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Mid-Range FPGA Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Mid-Range FPGA Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mid-Range FPGA Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mid-Range FPGA Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Mid-Range FPGA Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Mid-Range FPGA Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mid-Range FPGA Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mid-Range FPGA Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Mid-Range FPGA Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Mid-Range FPGA Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Mid-Range FPGA Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Xilinx (US)

7.1.1 Xilinx (US) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.1.2 Xilinx (US) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Xilinx (US) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Xilinx (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Xilinx (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Intel (US)

7.2.1 Intel (US) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.2.2 Intel (US) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Intel (US) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Intel (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Intel (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Lattice Semiconductor (US)

7.3.1 Lattice Semiconductor (US) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lattice Semiconductor (US) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Lattice Semiconductor (US) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Lattice Semiconductor (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Lattice Semiconductor (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Microchip Technology (US)

7.4.1 Microchip Technology (US) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.4.2 Microchip Technology (US) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Microchip Technology (US) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Microchip Technology (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Microchip Technology (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 QuickLogic (US)

7.5.1 QuickLogic (US) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.5.2 QuickLogic (US) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.5.3 QuickLogic (US) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 QuickLogic (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 QuickLogic (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 TSMC (Taiwan)

7.6.1 TSMC (Taiwan) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.6.2 TSMC (Taiwan) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.6.3 TSMC (Taiwan) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 TSMC (Taiwan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 TSMC (Taiwan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Microchip (US)

7.7.1 Microchip (US) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.7.2 Microchip (US) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Microchip (US) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Microchip (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Microchip (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 United Microelectronics (Taiwan)

7.8.1 United Microelectronics (Taiwan) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.8.2 United Microelectronics (Taiwan) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.8.3 United Microelectronics (Taiwan) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 United Microelectronics (Taiwan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 United Microelectronics (Taiwan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US)

7.9.1 GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.9.2 GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.9.3 GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Achronix (US)

7.10.1 Achronix (US) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.10.2 Achronix (US) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Achronix (US) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Achronix (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Achronix (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 S2C Inc (US)

7.11.1 S2C Inc (US) Mid-Range FPGA Corporation Information

7.11.2 S2C Inc (US) Mid-Range FPGA Product Portfolio

7.11.3 S2C Inc (US) Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 S2C Inc (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 S2C Inc (US) Recent Developments/Updates 8 Mid-Range FPGA Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mid-Range FPGA Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mid-Range FPGA

8.4 Mid-Range FPGA Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Mid-Range FPGA Distributors List

9.3 Mid-Range FPGA Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Mid-Range FPGA Industry Trends

10.2 Mid-Range FPGA Growth Drivers

10.3 Mid-Range FPGA Market Challenges

10.4 Mid-Range FPGA Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mid-Range FPGA by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Southeast Asia Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 Central & South America Mid-Range FPGA Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Mid-Range FPGA

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Mid-Range FPGA by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Mid-Range FPGA by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Mid-Range FPGA by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Mid-Range FPGA by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mid-Range FPGA by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mid-Range FPGA by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Mid-Range FPGA by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Mid-Range FPGA by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer