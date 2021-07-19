QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Micronutrient market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Micronutrient s are those elements essential for plant growth which are needed in only very small (micro) quantities. These elements are sometimes called minor elements or trace elements, but use of the term micronutrient is encouraged by the American Society of Agronomy and the Soil Science Society of America. The micronutrients are boron (B), copper (Cu), iron (Fe), chloride (Cl), manganese (Mn), molybdenum (Mo) and zinc (Zn). Recycling organic matter such as grass clippings and tree leaves is an excellent way of providing micronutrients (as well as macronutrients) to growing plants. North America is the largest Micronutrient market with about 42% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 27% market share. The key players are BASF, AkzoNobel, Yara International, Haifa, Nutrien, Stoller, Mosaic, JR Simplot, Nulex, Sapec SA, Wolf Trax, DAYAL GROUP, SAM HPRP, Frit Industries, Valagro, ATP Nutrition, Kronos Micronutrient s, Sun Agrigenetics, QC Corporation, Coromandel International, Microfeed, Sinofert Holding, Jinpai Fertilier, Hui Yi Chemical, Wintong Chemicals etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 40% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micronutrient Market The global Micronutrient market size is projected to reach US$ 10860 million by 2027, from US$ 6846.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Micronutrient Market are Studied: BASF, AkzoNobel, Yara International, Haifa, Nutrien, Stoller, Mosaic, JR Simplot, Nulex, Sapec SA, Wolf Trax, DAYAL GROUP, SAM HPRP, Frit Industries, Valagro, ATP Nutrition, Kronos Micronutrients, Sun Agrigenetics, QC Corporation, Coromandel International, Microfeed, Sinofert Holding, Jinpai Fertilier, Hui Yi Chemical, Wintong Chemicals
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Micronutrient market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Soil Fertilizer, Foliar Fertilizer, Seed Treatment, Hydroponics, Others
Segmentation by Application: Cereals, Fruits and Vegetables, Flowers, Others
TOC
1 Micronutrient Market Overview
1.1 Micronutrient Product Overview
1.2 Micronutrient Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Soil Fertilizer
1.2.2 Foliar Fertilizer
1.2.3 Seed Treatment
1.2.4 Hydroponics
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Micronutrient Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Micronutrient Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Micronutrient Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Micronutrient Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Micronutrient Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Micronutrient Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Micronutrient Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Micronutrient Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Micronutrient Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Micronutrient Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Micronutrient Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Micronutrient Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Micronutrient Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Micronutrient Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Micronutrient Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Micronutrient Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Micronutrient Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Micronutrient Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Micronutrient as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Micronutrient Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Micronutrient Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Micronutrient Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Micronutrient Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Micronutrient Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Micronutrient Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Micronutrient Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Micronutrient Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Micronutrient Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Micronutrient Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Micronutrient by Application
4.1 Micronutrient Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Cereals
4.1.2 Fruits and Vegetables
4.1.3 Flowers
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Micronutrient Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Micronutrient Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Micronutrient Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Micronutrient Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Micronutrient Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Micronutrient Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Micronutrient Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Micronutrient Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Micronutrient Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Micronutrient Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Micronutrient Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Micronutrient by Country
5.1 North America Micronutrient Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Micronutrient Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Micronutrient Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Micronutrient Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Micronutrient by Country
6.1 Europe Micronutrient Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Micronutrient Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Micronutrient Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Micronutrient Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Micronutrient by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Micronutrient Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Micronutrient by Country
8.1 Latin America Micronutrient Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Micronutrient Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Micronutrient Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Micronutrient Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Micronutrient by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Micronutrient Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Micronutrient Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Micronutrient Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Micronutrient Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Micronutrient Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micronutrient Business
10.1 BASF
10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 BASF Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 BASF Micronutrient Products Offered
10.1.5 BASF Recent Development
10.2 AkzoNobel
10.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
10.2.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 AkzoNobel Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 AkzoNobel Micronutrient Products Offered
10.2.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development
10.3 Yara International
10.3.1 Yara International Corporation Information
10.3.2 Yara International Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Yara International Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Yara International Micronutrient Products Offered
10.3.5 Yara International Recent Development
10.4 Haifa
10.4.1 Haifa Corporation Information
10.4.2 Haifa Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Haifa Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Haifa Micronutrient Products Offered
10.4.5 Haifa Recent Development
10.5 Nutrien
10.5.1 Nutrien Corporation Information
10.5.2 Nutrien Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Nutrien Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Nutrien Micronutrient Products Offered
10.5.5 Nutrien Recent Development
10.6 Stoller
10.6.1 Stoller Corporation Information
10.6.2 Stoller Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Stoller Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Stoller Micronutrient Products Offered
10.6.5 Stoller Recent Development
10.7 Mosaic
10.7.1 Mosaic Corporation Information
10.7.2 Mosaic Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Mosaic Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Mosaic Micronutrient Products Offered
10.7.5 Mosaic Recent Development
10.8 JR Simplot
10.8.1 JR Simplot Corporation Information
10.8.2 JR Simplot Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 JR Simplot Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 JR Simplot Micronutrient Products Offered
10.8.5 JR Simplot Recent Development
10.9 Nulex
10.9.1 Nulex Corporation Information
10.9.2 Nulex Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Nulex Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Nulex Micronutrient Products Offered
10.9.5 Nulex Recent Development
10.10 Sapec SA
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Micronutrient Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Sapec SA Micronutrient Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Sapec SA Recent Development
10.11 Wolf Trax
10.11.1 Wolf Trax Corporation Information
10.11.2 Wolf Trax Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Wolf Trax Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Wolf Trax Micronutrient Products Offered
10.11.5 Wolf Trax Recent Development
10.12 DAYAL GROUP
10.12.1 DAYAL GROUP Corporation Information
10.12.2 DAYAL GROUP Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 DAYAL GROUP Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 DAYAL GROUP Micronutrient Products Offered
10.12.5 DAYAL GROUP Recent Development
10.13 SAM HPRP
10.13.1 SAM HPRP Corporation Information
10.13.2 SAM HPRP Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 SAM HPRP Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 SAM HPRP Micronutrient Products Offered
10.13.5 SAM HPRP Recent Development
10.14 Frit Industries
10.14.1 Frit Industries Corporation Information
10.14.2 Frit Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Frit Industries Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Frit Industries Micronutrient Products Offered
10.14.5 Frit Industries Recent Development
10.15 Valagro
10.15.1 Valagro Corporation Information
10.15.2 Valagro Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Valagro Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Valagro Micronutrient Products Offered
10.15.5 Valagro Recent Development
10.16 ATP Nutrition
10.16.1 ATP Nutrition Corporation Information
10.16.2 ATP Nutrition Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 ATP Nutrition Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 ATP Nutrition Micronutrient Products Offered
10.16.5 ATP Nutrition Recent Development
10.17 Kronos Micronutrients
10.17.1 Kronos Micronutrients Corporation Information
10.17.2 Kronos Micronutrients Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Kronos Micronutrients Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Kronos Micronutrients Micronutrient Products Offered
10.17.5 Kronos Micronutrients Recent Development
10.18 Sun Agrigenetics
10.18.1 Sun Agrigenetics Corporation Information
10.18.2 Sun Agrigenetics Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Sun Agrigenetics Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Sun Agrigenetics Micronutrient Products Offered
10.18.5 Sun Agrigenetics Recent Development
10.19 QC Corporation
10.19.1 QC Corporation Corporation Information
10.19.2 QC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 QC Corporation Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 QC Corporation Micronutrient Products Offered
10.19.5 QC Corporation Recent Development
10.20 Coromandel International
10.20.1 Coromandel International Corporation Information
10.20.2 Coromandel International Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Coromandel International Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Coromandel International Micronutrient Products Offered
10.20.5 Coromandel International Recent Development
10.21 Microfeed
10.21.1 Microfeed Corporation Information
10.21.2 Microfeed Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Microfeed Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Microfeed Micronutrient Products Offered
10.21.5 Microfeed Recent Development
10.22 Sinofert Holding
10.22.1 Sinofert Holding Corporation Information
10.22.2 Sinofert Holding Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Sinofert Holding Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Sinofert Holding Micronutrient Products Offered
10.22.5 Sinofert Holding Recent Development
10.23 Jinpai Fertilier
10.23.1 Jinpai Fertilier Corporation Information
10.23.2 Jinpai Fertilier Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Jinpai Fertilier Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Jinpai Fertilier Micronutrient Products Offered
10.23.5 Jinpai Fertilier Recent Development
10.24 Hui Yi Chemical
10.24.1 Hui Yi Chemical Corporation Information
10.24.2 Hui Yi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Hui Yi Chemical Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Hui Yi Chemical Micronutrient Products Offered
10.24.5 Hui Yi Chemical Recent Development
10.25 Wintong Chemicals
10.25.1 Wintong Chemicals Corporation Information
10.25.2 Wintong Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Wintong Chemicals Micronutrient Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Wintong Chemicals Micronutrient Products Offered
10.25.5 Wintong Chemicals Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Micronutrient Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Micronutrient Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Micronutrient Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Micronutrient Distributors
12.3 Micronutrient Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
