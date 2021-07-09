Global Microcontroller Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 26550 Million By 2027, From US$ 18940 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 4.9% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Microcontroller market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A microcontroller (MCU for microcontroller unit) is a small computer on a single metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) integrated circuit chip. In modern terminology, it is similar to, but less sophisticated than, a system on a chip (SoC); a SoC may include a microcontroller as one of its components. A microcontroller contains one or more CPUs (processor cores) along with memory and programmable input/output peripherals. Program memory in the form of ferroelectric RAM, NOR flash or OTP ROM is also often included on chip, as well as a small amount of RAM. Microcontroller s are designed for embedded applications, in contrast to the microprocessors used in personal computers or other general purpose applications consisting of various discrete chips. Microcontroller s are used in automatically controlled products and devices, such as automobile engine control systems, implantable medical devices, remote controls, office machines, appliances, power tools, toys and other embedded systems. By reducing the size and cost compared to a design that uses a separate microprocessor, memory, and input/output devices, microcontrollers make it economical to digitally control even more devices and processes. Mixed signal microcontrollers are common, integrating analog components needed to control non-digital electronic systems. In the context of the internet of things, microcontrollers are an economical and popular means of data collection, sensing and actuating the physical world as edge devices. Global microcontrollery main players include NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, etc., totally accounting for about 50%. China is the largest market, with a share about 30%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into 32 Bit MCU, 16 Bit MCU and 8 Bit MCU. 32 Bit MCU is the largest segment, holding a share over 55%. In terms of application, it is widely used in automotive, industrial, communication and computer, consumer electronics and others. The most common application is in automotive, taking a share over 27%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Microcontroller Market The global Microcontroller market size is projected to reach US$ 26550 million by 2027, from US$ 18940 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Microcontroller Market are Studied: Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductor, Silicon Laboratories, Nuvoton, Toshiba, Holtek Semiconductor, Sino Wealth Electronic, GigaDevice, Sonix Technology, Qingdao Eastsoft, Shanghai Sinomcu, Shenzhen Chipsea, Shanghai MindMotion

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Microcontroller market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: 32 Bit MCU, 16 Bit MCU, 8 Bit MCU

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Industrial, Communication and Computer, Consumer Electronics, Others

TOC

1 Microcontroller Market Overview

1.1 Microcontroller Product Overview

1.2 Microcontroller Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 32 Bit MCU

1.2.2 16 Bit MCU

1.2.3 8 Bit MCU

1.3 Global Microcontroller Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Microcontroller Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Microcontroller Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Microcontroller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Microcontroller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Microcontroller Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Microcontroller Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Microcontroller Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Microcontroller Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Microcontroller Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Microcontroller Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Microcontroller Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Microcontroller Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Microcontroller as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Microcontroller Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Microcontroller Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Microcontroller Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Microcontroller Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Microcontroller Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Microcontroller Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Microcontroller Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Microcontroller Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Microcontroller by Application

4.1 Microcontroller Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Communication and Computer

4.1.4 Consumer Electronics

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Microcontroller Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Microcontroller Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Microcontroller Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Microcontroller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Microcontroller Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Microcontroller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Microcontroller Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Microcontroller by Country

5.1 North America Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Microcontroller by Country

6.1 Europe Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Microcontroller by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Microcontroller Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Microcontroller Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Microcontroller by Country

8.1 Latin America Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Microcontroller by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Microcontroller Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Microcontroller Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microcontroller Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microcontroller Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microcontroller Business

10.1 Renesas Electronics

10.1.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Renesas Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Renesas Electronics Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Renesas Electronics Microcontroller Products Offered

10.1.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

10.2 STMicroelectronics

10.2.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.2.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 STMicroelectronics Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 STMicroelectronics Microcontroller Products Offered

10.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.3 Infineon Technologies

10.3.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Infineon Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Infineon Technologies Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Infineon Technologies Microcontroller Products Offered

10.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Texas Instruments

10.4.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.4.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Texas Instruments Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Texas Instruments Microcontroller Products Offered

10.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.5 Cypress Semiconductor

10.5.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cypress Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cypress Semiconductor Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cypress Semiconductor Microcontroller Products Offered

10.5.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development

10.6 Silicon Laboratories

10.6.1 Silicon Laboratories Corporation Information

10.6.2 Silicon Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Silicon Laboratories Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Silicon Laboratories Microcontroller Products Offered

10.6.5 Silicon Laboratories Recent Development

10.7 Nuvoton

10.7.1 Nuvoton Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nuvoton Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nuvoton Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nuvoton Microcontroller Products Offered

10.7.5 Nuvoton Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Toshiba Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Toshiba Microcontroller Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.9 Holtek Semiconductor

10.9.1 Holtek Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Holtek Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Holtek Semiconductor Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Holtek Semiconductor Microcontroller Products Offered

10.9.5 Holtek Semiconductor Recent Development

10.10 Sino Wealth Electronic

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Microcontroller Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sino Wealth Electronic Microcontroller Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sino Wealth Electronic Recent Development

10.11 GigaDevice

10.11.1 GigaDevice Corporation Information

10.11.2 GigaDevice Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 GigaDevice Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 GigaDevice Microcontroller Products Offered

10.11.5 GigaDevice Recent Development

10.12 Sonix Technology

10.12.1 Sonix Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sonix Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sonix Technology Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sonix Technology Microcontroller Products Offered

10.12.5 Sonix Technology Recent Development

10.13 Qingdao Eastsoft

10.13.1 Qingdao Eastsoft Corporation Information

10.13.2 Qingdao Eastsoft Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Qingdao Eastsoft Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Qingdao Eastsoft Microcontroller Products Offered

10.13.5 Qingdao Eastsoft Recent Development

10.14 Shanghai Sinomcu

10.14.1 Shanghai Sinomcu Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shanghai Sinomcu Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Shanghai Sinomcu Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Shanghai Sinomcu Microcontroller Products Offered

10.14.5 Shanghai Sinomcu Recent Development

10.15 Shenzhen Chipsea

10.15.1 Shenzhen Chipsea Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shenzhen Chipsea Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shenzhen Chipsea Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shenzhen Chipsea Microcontroller Products Offered

10.15.5 Shenzhen Chipsea Recent Development

10.16 Shanghai MindMotion

10.16.1 Shanghai MindMotion Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shanghai MindMotion Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shanghai MindMotion Microcontroller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shanghai MindMotion Microcontroller Products Offered

10.16.5 Shanghai MindMotion Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Microcontroller Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Microcontroller Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Microcontroller Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Microcontroller Distributors

12.3 Microcontroller Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us