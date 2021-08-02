Global Microbiome Therapeutics Trends and Forecast 2021| Seres Therapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, Synthetic Biologics

The human microbiome is the collection of all the microorganisms living in association with the human body. These communities consist of a variety of microorganisms including eukaryotes, archaea, bacteria and viruses. Bacteria in an average human body number ten times more than human cells, for a total of about 1000 more genes than are present in the human genome. Because of their small size, however, microorganisms make up only about 1 to 3 percent of our body mass (that’s 2 to 6 pounds of bacteria in a 200-pound adult). These microbes are generally not harmful to us; in fact they are essential for maintaining health. For example, they produce some vitamins that we do not have the genes to make, break down our food to extract nutrients we need to survive, teach our immune systems how to recognize dangerous invaders and even produce helpful anti-inflammatory compounds that fight off other disease-causing microbes. An ever-growing number of studies have demonstrated that changes in the composition of our microbiomes correlate with numerous disease states, raising the possibility that manipulation of these communities could be used to treat disease. The Application of Microbiome Therapeutics includes CDI, IBD, Orphan Drug, Immuno-oncology and Others, and the proportion of R&D Investmen for CDI is about 52%. For Microbiome Therapeutics Pipeline Product, SER-109, ABI-H0731, ribaxamase, SYN-010 have the most investment in research, there are in Phase 3, PHASE 1b and Phase 2. North American is the largest market, It occupy nearly 37% market share. Following North American, Europe is the second largest market with the consumption market share of 30%. Market competition is not intense. Seres Therapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, Synthetic Biologics, Interxon and PureTech are the leading Developers in the industry, with about 60% market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbiome Therapeutics in China, including the following market information: China Microbiome Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Microbiome Therapeutics companies in 2020 (%) The global Microbiome Therapeutics market size is expected to growth from US$ 52 million in 2020 to US$ 628.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Microbiome Therapeutics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Microbiome Therapeutics Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Microbiome Therapeutics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Upper GIT, Lower GIT China Microbiome Therapeutics Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), C. difficile Infection (CDI), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Orphan Drug, Immuno-oncology, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Microbiome Therapeutics revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Microbiome Therapeutics revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Seres Therapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, Synthetic Biologics, Interxon, PureTech, Synlogic, Enterome BioScience, 4D Pharma, Second Genome, AOBiome, C3 Jian, Rebiotix, MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Metabiomics, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Symberix, OpenBiome, Azitra, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Osel, Metabogen

