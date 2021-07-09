QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Micro-LED market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Micro-LED , also known as microLED, mLED or µLED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. Micro-LED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, Micro-LED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency. Along with OLEDs, Micro-LED are primarily aimed at small, low-energy devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. OLED and Micro-LED both offer greatly reduced energy requirements compared to conventional LCD systems. Unlike OLED, Micro-LED is based on conventional GaN LED technology, which offers far higher total brightness than OLED produces, as much as 30 times, as well as higher efficiency in terms of lux/W. Japan is the largest Micro-LED market with about 39% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 3% market share. The key players are Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc. etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 96% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micro-LED Market The global Micro-LED market size is projected to reach US$ 6618.7 million by 2027, from US$ 6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.2% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3266528/global-micro-led-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Micro-LED Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Micro-LED Market are Studied: Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Micro-LED market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Small Sized Panels, Medium Sized Panels, Large Size Panels, In 2019, Small Sized Panels accounted for a major share of 80% the global Micro-LED market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47320 K Unit by 2030 from 0.20 K Unit in 2019.

Segmentation by Application: Cellphone, Wearable Watch Device, AR/VR, TV, Others (Automotive Display, etc.), In Micro-LED market, the Cellphone holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 33492 (K Units) by 2030, at a CAGR of 291.90% during 2019 and 2030.

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3266528/global-micro-led-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Micro-LED industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Micro-LED trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Micro-LED developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Micro-LED industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cfd779b0284e37b3e22ba33c6807fdfe,0,1,global-micro-led-market

TOC

1 Micro-LED Market Overview

1.1 Micro-LED Product Overview

1.2 Micro-LED Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Small Sized Panels

1.2.2 Medium Sized Panels

1.2.3 Large Size Panels

1.3 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Micro-LED Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Micro-LED Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Micro-LED Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Micro-LED Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Micro-LED Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Micro-LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Micro-LED Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Micro-LED Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Micro-LED as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Micro-LED Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Micro-LED Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Micro-LED Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Micro-LED Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Micro-LED Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Micro-LED Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Micro-LED Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Micro-LED by Application

4.1 Micro-LED Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cellphone

4.1.2 Wearable Watch Device

4.1.3 AR/VR

4.1.4 TV

4.1.5 Others (Automotive Display, etc.)

4.2 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Micro-LED by Country

5.1 North America Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Micro-LED by Country

6.1 Europe Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Micro-LED by Country

8.1 Latin America Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro-LED Business

10.1 Samsung Electronics

10.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

10.2 Apple

10.2.1 Apple Corporation Information

10.2.2 Apple Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Apple Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Apple Micro-LED Products Offered

10.2.5 Apple Recent Development

10.3 Sony

10.3.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sony Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sony Micro-LED Products Offered

10.3.5 Sony Recent Development

10.4 Jbd

10.4.1 Jbd Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jbd Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Jbd Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Jbd Micro-LED Products Offered

10.4.5 Jbd Recent Development

10.5 Lumens

10.5.1 Lumens Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lumens Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lumens Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Lumens Micro-LED Products Offered

10.5.5 Lumens Recent Development

10.6 LG Display

10.6.1 LG Display Corporation Information

10.6.2 LG Display Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 LG Display Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 LG Display Micro-LED Products Offered

10.6.5 LG Display Recent Development

10.7 Innolux Corporation

10.7.1 Innolux Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Innolux Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Innolux Corporation Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Innolux Corporation Micro-LED Products Offered

10.7.5 Innolux Corporation Recent Development

10.8 VueReal

10.8.1 VueReal Corporation Information

10.8.2 VueReal Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 VueReal Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 VueReal Micro-LED Products Offered

10.8.5 VueReal Recent Development

10.9 Plessey Semiconductors

10.9.1 Plessey Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.9.2 Plessey Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Plessey Semiconductors Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Plessey Semiconductors Micro-LED Products Offered

10.9.5 Plessey Semiconductors Recent Development

10.10 AU Optronics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Micro-LED Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 AU Optronics Micro-LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 AU Optronics Recent Development

10.11 Lumiode

10.11.1 Lumiode Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lumiode Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Lumiode Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Lumiode Micro-LED Products Offered

10.11.5 Lumiode Recent Development

10.12 eLux, Inc.

10.12.1 eLux, Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 eLux, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 eLux, Inc. Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 eLux, Inc. Micro-LED Products Offered

10.12.5 eLux, Inc. Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Micro-LED Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Micro-LED Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Micro-LED Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Micro-LED Distributors

12.3 Micro-LED Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us