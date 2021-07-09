QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Micro-LED market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Micro-LED , also known as microLED, mLED or µLED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. Micro-LED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, Micro-LED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency. Along with OLEDs, Micro-LED are primarily aimed at small, low-energy devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. OLED and Micro-LED both offer greatly reduced energy requirements compared to conventional LCD systems. Unlike OLED, Micro-LED is based on conventional GaN LED technology, which offers far higher total brightness than OLED produces, as much as 30 times, as well as higher efficiency in terms of lux/W. Japan is the largest Micro-LED market with about 39% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 3% market share. The key players are Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc. etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 96% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micro-LED Market The global Micro-LED market size is projected to reach US$ 6618.7 million by 2027, from US$ 6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.2% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Micro-LED Market are Studied: Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony, Jbd, Lumens, LG Display, Innolux Corporation, VueReal, Plessey Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Lumiode, eLux, Inc.
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Micro-LED market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Small Sized Panels, Medium Sized Panels, Large Size Panels, In 2019, Small Sized Panels accounted for a major share of 80% the global Micro-LED market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47320 K Unit by 2030 from 0.20 K Unit in 2019.
Segmentation by Application: Cellphone, Wearable Watch Device, AR/VR, TV, Others (Automotive Display, etc.), In Micro-LED market, the Cellphone holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 33492 (K Units) by 2030, at a CAGR of 291.90% during 2019 and 2030.
TOC
1 Micro-LED Market Overview
1.1 Micro-LED Product Overview
1.2 Micro-LED Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Small Sized Panels
1.2.2 Medium Sized Panels
1.2.3 Large Size Panels
1.3 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Micro-LED Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Micro-LED Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Micro-LED Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Micro-LED Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Micro-LED Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Micro-LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Micro-LED Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Micro-LED Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Micro-LED as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Micro-LED Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Micro-LED Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Micro-LED Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Micro-LED Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Micro-LED Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Micro-LED Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Micro-LED Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Micro-LED by Application
4.1 Micro-LED Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Cellphone
4.1.2 Wearable Watch Device
4.1.3 AR/VR
4.1.4 TV
4.1.5 Others (Automotive Display, etc.)
4.2 Global Micro-LED Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Micro-LED Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Micro-LED Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Micro-LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Micro-LED by Country
5.1 North America Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Micro-LED by Country
6.1 Europe Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Micro-LED Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Micro-LED by Country
8.1 Latin America Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Micro-LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro-LED Business
10.1 Samsung Electronics
10.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information
10.1.2 Samsung Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Products Offered
10.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
10.2 Apple
10.2.1 Apple Corporation Information
10.2.2 Apple Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Apple Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Apple Micro-LED Products Offered
10.2.5 Apple Recent Development
10.3 Sony
10.3.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sony Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Sony Micro-LED Products Offered
10.3.5 Sony Recent Development
10.4 Jbd
10.4.1 Jbd Corporation Information
10.4.2 Jbd Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Jbd Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Jbd Micro-LED Products Offered
10.4.5 Jbd Recent Development
10.5 Lumens
10.5.1 Lumens Corporation Information
10.5.2 Lumens Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Lumens Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Lumens Micro-LED Products Offered
10.5.5 Lumens Recent Development
10.6 LG Display
10.6.1 LG Display Corporation Information
10.6.2 LG Display Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 LG Display Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 LG Display Micro-LED Products Offered
10.6.5 LG Display Recent Development
10.7 Innolux Corporation
10.7.1 Innolux Corporation Corporation Information
10.7.2 Innolux Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Innolux Corporation Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Innolux Corporation Micro-LED Products Offered
10.7.5 Innolux Corporation Recent Development
10.8 VueReal
10.8.1 VueReal Corporation Information
10.8.2 VueReal Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 VueReal Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 VueReal Micro-LED Products Offered
10.8.5 VueReal Recent Development
10.9 Plessey Semiconductors
10.9.1 Plessey Semiconductors Corporation Information
10.9.2 Plessey Semiconductors Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Plessey Semiconductors Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Plessey Semiconductors Micro-LED Products Offered
10.9.5 Plessey Semiconductors Recent Development
10.10 AU Optronics
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Micro-LED Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 AU Optronics Micro-LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 AU Optronics Recent Development
10.11 Lumiode
10.11.1 Lumiode Corporation Information
10.11.2 Lumiode Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Lumiode Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Lumiode Micro-LED Products Offered
10.11.5 Lumiode Recent Development
10.12 eLux, Inc.
10.12.1 eLux, Inc. Corporation Information
10.12.2 eLux, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 eLux, Inc. Micro-LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 eLux, Inc. Micro-LED Products Offered
10.12.5 eLux, Inc. Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Micro-LED Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Micro-LED Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Micro-LED Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Micro-LED Distributors
12.3 Micro-LED Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
