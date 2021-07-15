QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Micro EVs market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A micro electric vehicle (EV) is a four-wheeled electric powered micro vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it usually has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds. Neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), golf carts and utility terrain vehicles all fall into this category. China is the largest region of Micro EVs , with a market share about 70%. Textron, Yamaha and Polaris are the major manufacturers of industry. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micro EVs Market The global Micro EVs market size is projected to reach US$ 11600 million by 2027, from US$ 7655 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Micro EVs Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Micro EVs Market are Studied: Yogomo, Shifeng, Textron, Dojo, Byvin, Polaris, Lichi, Baoya, Tangjun, Yamaha, Fulu, Xinyuzhou, GreenWheel EV, Incalu, Kandi, Renault, APACHE, Garia, Zheren, Ingersoll Rand, CitEcar Electric Vehicles, Eagle, Taiqi

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Micro EVs market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Lead-acid Battery EVs, Lithium-ion Battery EVs

Segmentation by Application: Personal Use, Commercial Use (Sightseeing, Golf etc.), Public Utilities

TOC

1 Micro EVs Market Overview

1.1 Micro EVs Product Overview

1.2 Micro EVs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lead-acid Battery EVs

1.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery EVs

1.3 Global Micro EVs Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Micro EVs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Micro EVs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Micro EVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Micro EVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Micro EVs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Micro EVs Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Micro EVs Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Micro EVs Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Micro EVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Micro EVs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Micro EVs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Micro EVs Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Micro EVs as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Micro EVs Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Micro EVs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Micro EVs Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Micro EVs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Micro EVs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Micro EVs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Micro EVs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Micro EVs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Micro EVs by Application

4.1 Micro EVs Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal Use

4.1.2 Commercial Use (Sightseeing, Golf etc.)

4.1.3 Public Utilities

4.2 Global Micro EVs Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Micro EVs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Micro EVs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Micro EVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Micro EVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Micro EVs by Country

5.1 North America Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Micro EVs by Country

6.1 Europe Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Micro EVs by Country

8.1 Latin America Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro EVs Business

10.1 Yogomo

10.1.1 Yogomo Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yogomo Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Yogomo Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Yogomo Micro EVs Products Offered

10.1.5 Yogomo Recent Development

10.2 Shifeng

10.2.1 Shifeng Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shifeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shifeng Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Shifeng Micro EVs Products Offered

10.2.5 Shifeng Recent Development

10.3 Textron

10.3.1 Textron Corporation Information

10.3.2 Textron Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Textron Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Textron Micro EVs Products Offered

10.3.5 Textron Recent Development

10.4 Dojo

10.4.1 Dojo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dojo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dojo Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dojo Micro EVs Products Offered

10.4.5 Dojo Recent Development

10.5 Byvin

10.5.1 Byvin Corporation Information

10.5.2 Byvin Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Byvin Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Byvin Micro EVs Products Offered

10.5.5 Byvin Recent Development

10.6 Polaris

10.6.1 Polaris Corporation Information

10.6.2 Polaris Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Polaris Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Polaris Micro EVs Products Offered

10.6.5 Polaris Recent Development

10.7 Lichi

10.7.1 Lichi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lichi Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lichi Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Lichi Micro EVs Products Offered

10.7.5 Lichi Recent Development

10.8 Baoya

10.8.1 Baoya Corporation Information

10.8.2 Baoya Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Baoya Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Baoya Micro EVs Products Offered

10.8.5 Baoya Recent Development

10.9 Tangjun

10.9.1 Tangjun Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tangjun Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Tangjun Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Tangjun Micro EVs Products Offered

10.9.5 Tangjun Recent Development

10.10 Yamaha

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Micro EVs Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yamaha Micro EVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yamaha Recent Development

10.11 Fulu

10.11.1 Fulu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fulu Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Fulu Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Fulu Micro EVs Products Offered

10.11.5 Fulu Recent Development

10.12 Xinyuzhou

10.12.1 Xinyuzhou Corporation Information

10.12.2 Xinyuzhou Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Xinyuzhou Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Xinyuzhou Micro EVs Products Offered

10.12.5 Xinyuzhou Recent Development

10.13 GreenWheel EV

10.13.1 GreenWheel EV Corporation Information

10.13.2 GreenWheel EV Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 GreenWheel EV Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 GreenWheel EV Micro EVs Products Offered

10.13.5 GreenWheel EV Recent Development

10.14 Incalu

10.14.1 Incalu Corporation Information

10.14.2 Incalu Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Incalu Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Incalu Micro EVs Products Offered

10.14.5 Incalu Recent Development

10.15 Kandi

10.15.1 Kandi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kandi Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kandi Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kandi Micro EVs Products Offered

10.15.5 Kandi Recent Development

10.16 Renault

10.16.1 Renault Corporation Information

10.16.2 Renault Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Renault Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Renault Micro EVs Products Offered

10.16.5 Renault Recent Development

10.17 APACHE

10.17.1 APACHE Corporation Information

10.17.2 APACHE Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 APACHE Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 APACHE Micro EVs Products Offered

10.17.5 APACHE Recent Development

10.18 Garia

10.18.1 Garia Corporation Information

10.18.2 Garia Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Garia Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Garia Micro EVs Products Offered

10.18.5 Garia Recent Development

10.19 Zheren

10.19.1 Zheren Corporation Information

10.19.2 Zheren Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Zheren Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Zheren Micro EVs Products Offered

10.19.5 Zheren Recent Development

10.20 Ingersoll Rand

10.20.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ingersoll Rand Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Ingersoll Rand Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Ingersoll Rand Micro EVs Products Offered

10.20.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development

10.21 CitEcar Electric Vehicles

10.21.1 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Corporation Information

10.21.2 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Micro EVs Products Offered

10.21.5 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Recent Development

10.22 Eagle

10.22.1 Eagle Corporation Information

10.22.2 Eagle Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Eagle Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Eagle Micro EVs Products Offered

10.22.5 Eagle Recent Development

10.23 Taiqi

10.23.1 Taiqi Corporation Information

10.23.2 Taiqi Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Taiqi Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Taiqi Micro EVs Products Offered

10.23.5 Taiqi Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Micro EVs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Micro EVs Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Micro EVs Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Micro EVs Distributors

12.3 Micro EVs Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

