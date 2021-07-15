QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Micro EVs market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A micro electric vehicle (EV) is a four-wheeled electric powered micro vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it usually has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds. Neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), golf carts and utility terrain vehicles all fall into this category. China is the largest region of Micro EVs , with a market share about 70%. Textron, Yamaha and Polaris are the major manufacturers of industry. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micro EVs Market The global Micro EVs market size is projected to reach US$ 11600 million by 2027, from US$ 7655 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Micro EVs Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Micro EVs Market are Studied: Yogomo, Shifeng, Textron, Dojo, Byvin, Polaris, Lichi, Baoya, Tangjun, Yamaha, Fulu, Xinyuzhou, GreenWheel EV, Incalu, Kandi, Renault, APACHE, Garia, Zheren, Ingersoll Rand, CitEcar Electric Vehicles, Eagle, Taiqi
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Micro EVs market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Lead-acid Battery EVs, Lithium-ion Battery EVs
Segmentation by Application: Personal Use, Commercial Use (Sightseeing, Golf etc.), Public Utilities
TOC
1 Micro EVs Market Overview
1.1 Micro EVs Product Overview
1.2 Micro EVs Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Lead-acid Battery EVs
1.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery EVs
1.3 Global Micro EVs Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Micro EVs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Micro EVs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Micro EVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Micro EVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Micro EVs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Micro EVs Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Micro EVs Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Micro EVs Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Micro EVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Micro EVs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Micro EVs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Micro EVs Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Micro EVs as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Micro EVs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Micro EVs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Micro EVs Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Micro EVs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Micro EVs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Micro EVs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Micro EVs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Micro EVs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Micro EVs by Application
4.1 Micro EVs Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Personal Use
4.1.2 Commercial Use (Sightseeing, Golf etc.)
4.1.3 Public Utilities
4.2 Global Micro EVs Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Micro EVs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Micro EVs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Micro EVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Micro EVs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Micro EVs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Micro EVs by Country
5.1 North America Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Micro EVs by Country
6.1 Europe Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Micro EVs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Micro EVs by Country
8.1 Latin America Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Micro EVs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro EVs Business
10.1 Yogomo
10.1.1 Yogomo Corporation Information
10.1.2 Yogomo Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Yogomo Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Yogomo Micro EVs Products Offered
10.1.5 Yogomo Recent Development
10.2 Shifeng
10.2.1 Shifeng Corporation Information
10.2.2 Shifeng Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Shifeng Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Shifeng Micro EVs Products Offered
10.2.5 Shifeng Recent Development
10.3 Textron
10.3.1 Textron Corporation Information
10.3.2 Textron Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Textron Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Textron Micro EVs Products Offered
10.3.5 Textron Recent Development
10.4 Dojo
10.4.1 Dojo Corporation Information
10.4.2 Dojo Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Dojo Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Dojo Micro EVs Products Offered
10.4.5 Dojo Recent Development
10.5 Byvin
10.5.1 Byvin Corporation Information
10.5.2 Byvin Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Byvin Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Byvin Micro EVs Products Offered
10.5.5 Byvin Recent Development
10.6 Polaris
10.6.1 Polaris Corporation Information
10.6.2 Polaris Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Polaris Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Polaris Micro EVs Products Offered
10.6.5 Polaris Recent Development
10.7 Lichi
10.7.1 Lichi Corporation Information
10.7.2 Lichi Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Lichi Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Lichi Micro EVs Products Offered
10.7.5 Lichi Recent Development
10.8 Baoya
10.8.1 Baoya Corporation Information
10.8.2 Baoya Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Baoya Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Baoya Micro EVs Products Offered
10.8.5 Baoya Recent Development
10.9 Tangjun
10.9.1 Tangjun Corporation Information
10.9.2 Tangjun Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Tangjun Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Tangjun Micro EVs Products Offered
10.9.5 Tangjun Recent Development
10.10 Yamaha
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Micro EVs Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Yamaha Micro EVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Yamaha Recent Development
10.11 Fulu
10.11.1 Fulu Corporation Information
10.11.2 Fulu Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Fulu Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Fulu Micro EVs Products Offered
10.11.5 Fulu Recent Development
10.12 Xinyuzhou
10.12.1 Xinyuzhou Corporation Information
10.12.2 Xinyuzhou Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Xinyuzhou Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Xinyuzhou Micro EVs Products Offered
10.12.5 Xinyuzhou Recent Development
10.13 GreenWheel EV
10.13.1 GreenWheel EV Corporation Information
10.13.2 GreenWheel EV Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 GreenWheel EV Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 GreenWheel EV Micro EVs Products Offered
10.13.5 GreenWheel EV Recent Development
10.14 Incalu
10.14.1 Incalu Corporation Information
10.14.2 Incalu Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Incalu Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Incalu Micro EVs Products Offered
10.14.5 Incalu Recent Development
10.15 Kandi
10.15.1 Kandi Corporation Information
10.15.2 Kandi Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Kandi Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Kandi Micro EVs Products Offered
10.15.5 Kandi Recent Development
10.16 Renault
10.16.1 Renault Corporation Information
10.16.2 Renault Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Renault Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Renault Micro EVs Products Offered
10.16.5 Renault Recent Development
10.17 APACHE
10.17.1 APACHE Corporation Information
10.17.2 APACHE Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 APACHE Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 APACHE Micro EVs Products Offered
10.17.5 APACHE Recent Development
10.18 Garia
10.18.1 Garia Corporation Information
10.18.2 Garia Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Garia Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Garia Micro EVs Products Offered
10.18.5 Garia Recent Development
10.19 Zheren
10.19.1 Zheren Corporation Information
10.19.2 Zheren Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Zheren Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Zheren Micro EVs Products Offered
10.19.5 Zheren Recent Development
10.20 Ingersoll Rand
10.20.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information
10.20.2 Ingersoll Rand Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Ingersoll Rand Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Ingersoll Rand Micro EVs Products Offered
10.20.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development
10.21 CitEcar Electric Vehicles
10.21.1 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Corporation Information
10.21.2 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Micro EVs Products Offered
10.21.5 CitEcar Electric Vehicles Recent Development
10.22 Eagle
10.22.1 Eagle Corporation Information
10.22.2 Eagle Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Eagle Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Eagle Micro EVs Products Offered
10.22.5 Eagle Recent Development
10.23 Taiqi
10.23.1 Taiqi Corporation Information
10.23.2 Taiqi Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Taiqi Micro EVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Taiqi Micro EVs Products Offered
10.23.5 Taiqi Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Micro EVs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Micro EVs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Micro EVs Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Micro EVs Distributors
12.3 Micro EVs Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
