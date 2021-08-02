Global Micro EVs Industry Analysis Report 2021| Yogomo, Shifeng, Textron

A micro electric vehicle (EV) is a four-wheeled electric powered micro vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it usually has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds. Neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), golf carts and utility terrain vehicles all fall into this category. China is the largest region of Micro EVs, with a market share about 70%. Textron, Yamaha and Polaris are the major manufacturers of industry. This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro EVs in China, including the following market information: China Micro EVs Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Micro EVs Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Micro EVs companies in 2020 (%) The global Micro EVs market size is expected to growth from US$ 7655 million in 2020 to US$ 11600 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Micro EVs market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Micro EVs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Micro EVs Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Micro EVs Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lead-acid Battery EVs, Lithium-ion Battery EVs China Micro EVs Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Micro EVs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Personal Use, Commercial Use (Sightseeing, Golf etc.), Public Utilities

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Micro EVs revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Micro EVs revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Micro EVs sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Micro EVs sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Yogomo, Shifeng, Textron, Dojo, Byvin, Polaris, Lichi, Baoya, Tangjun, Yamaha, Fulu, Xinyuzhou, GreenWheel EV, Incalu, Kandi, Renault, APACHE, Garia, Zheren, Ingersoll Rand, CitEcar Electric Vehicles, Eagle, Taiqi

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Micro EVs market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Micro EVs market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Micro EVs markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Micro EVs market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Micro EVs market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Micro EVs market.

