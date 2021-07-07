Global MICE Market Size Is Projected To Reach Us$ Xx Million By 2027, From Us$ Xx Million In 2020, At A Cagr Of Xx% During 2021-2027

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global MICE Market

The report titled Global MICE Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global MICE market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global MICE market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global MICE market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global MICE Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global MICE Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the MICE market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of MICE Market are Studied: PT Pamerindo Indonesia, GEM INDONESIA, Debindo-ITE, MELALI MICE, Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies, Indonesian Congress and Convention Association, Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association, Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the MICE market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions

Segmentation by Application: Academic Field, Business Field, Political Field, Others Global MICE market:

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global MICE industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming MICE trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current MICE developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the MICE industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of MICE

1.1 MICE Market Overview

1.1.1 MICE Product Scope

1.1.2 MICE Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global MICE Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global MICE Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global MICE Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global MICE Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, MICE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America MICE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe MICE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America MICE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size (2016-2027) 2 MICE Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global MICE Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global MICE Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global MICE Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Meetings

2.5 Incentives

2.6 Conferencing

2.7 Exhibitions 3 MICE Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global MICE Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global MICE Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global MICE Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Academic Field

3.5 Business Field

3.6 Political Field

3.7 Others 4 MICE Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global MICE Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in MICE as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into MICE Market

4.4 Global Top Players MICE Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players MICE Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 MICE Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PT Pamerindo Indonesia

5.1.1 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Profile

5.1.2 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Main Business

5.1.3 PT Pamerindo Indonesia MICE Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PT Pamerindo Indonesia MICE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 PT Pamerindo Indonesia Recent Developments

5.2 GEM INDONESIA

5.2.1 GEM INDONESIA Profile

5.2.2 GEM INDONESIA Main Business

5.2.3 GEM INDONESIA MICE Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GEM INDONESIA MICE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 GEM INDONESIA Recent Developments

5.3 Debindo-ITE

5.3.1 Debindo-ITE Profile

5.3.2 Debindo-ITE Main Business

5.3.3 Debindo-ITE MICE Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Debindo-ITE MICE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 MELALI MICE Recent Developments

5.4 MELALI MICE

5.4.1 MELALI MICE Profile

5.4.2 MELALI MICE Main Business

5.4.3 MELALI MICE MICE Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 MELALI MICE MICE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 MELALI MICE Recent Developments

5.5 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies

5.5.1 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Profile

5.5.2 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Main Business

5.5.3 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies MICE Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies MICE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Association of The Indonesia Tours & Travel Agencies Recent Developments

5.6 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association

5.6.1 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Profile

5.6.2 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Main Business

5.6.3 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association MICE Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association MICE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Indonesian Congress and Convention Association Recent Developments

5.7 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association

5.7.1 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Profile

5.7.2 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Main Business

5.7.3 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association MICE Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association MICE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association Recent Developments

5.8 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau

5.8.1 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau Profile

5.8.2 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau Main Business

5.8.3 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau MICE Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau MICE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Jakarta Convention & Exhibition Bureau Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America MICE Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe MICE Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific MICE Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America MICE Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa MICE Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 MICE Market Dynamics

11.1 MICE Industry Trends

11.2 MICE Market Drivers

11.3 MICE Market Challenges

11.4 MICE Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

