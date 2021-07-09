QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global MEMS Microphone market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A MEMS microphone is a tiny device that employs a pressure-sensitive diaphragm etched on a semiconductor, generally less than 1 millimeter, that can be incorporated directly onto an electronic chip and commonly uses a small thin membrane fabricated on the chip to detect sound. A MEMS microphone is composed by a diaphragm vibrating between two holed back-plates. MEMS microphones target all audio applications where small size, high sound quality, reliability and affordability are key requirements. Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 60% market share. Europe and North America are follower, accounting for about 33% market share. The key players are Knowles, ST Microelectronics, BSE, TDK, Cirrus Logic, Hosiden, Bosch (Akustica), Sanico Electronics, 3S, Goertek, AAC, MEMSensing, NeoMEMS, Gettop etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 68% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global MEMS Microphone Market The global MEMS Microphone market size is projected to reach US$ 2524.1 million by 2027, from US$ 1476 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of MEMS Microphone Market are Studied: Knowles, ST Microelectronics, BSE, TDK, Cirrus Logic, Hosiden, Bosch (Akustica), Sanico Electronics, 3S, Goertek, AAC, MEMSensing, NeoMEMS, Gettop
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the MEMS Microphone market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Analog MEMS Microphone, Digital MEMS Microphone
Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Others
TOC
1 MEMS Microphone Market Overview
1.1 MEMS Microphone Product Overview
1.2 MEMS Microphone Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Analog MEMS Microphone
1.2.2 Digital MEMS Microphone
1.3 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global MEMS Microphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global MEMS Microphone Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by MEMS Microphone Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by MEMS Microphone Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players MEMS Microphone Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers MEMS Microphone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 MEMS Microphone Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 MEMS Microphone Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by MEMS Microphone Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in MEMS Microphone as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into MEMS Microphone Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers MEMS Microphone Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 MEMS Microphone Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global MEMS Microphone Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global MEMS Microphone by Application
4.1 MEMS Microphone Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Consumer Electronics
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Medical
4.1.4 Industrial
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global MEMS Microphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America MEMS Microphone by Country
5.1 North America MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe MEMS Microphone by Country
6.1 Europe MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America MEMS Microphone by Country
8.1 Latin America MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in MEMS Microphone Business
10.1 Knowles
10.1.1 Knowles Corporation Information
10.1.2 Knowles Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Knowles MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Knowles MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.1.5 Knowles Recent Development
10.2 ST Microelectronics
10.2.1 ST Microelectronics Corporation Information
10.2.2 ST Microelectronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 ST Microelectronics MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 ST Microelectronics MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.2.5 ST Microelectronics Recent Development
10.3 BSE
10.3.1 BSE Corporation Information
10.3.2 BSE Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 BSE MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 BSE MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.3.5 BSE Recent Development
10.4 TDK
10.4.1 TDK Corporation Information
10.4.2 TDK Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 TDK MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 TDK MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.4.5 TDK Recent Development
10.5 Cirrus Logic
10.5.1 Cirrus Logic Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cirrus Logic Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Cirrus Logic MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Cirrus Logic MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.5.5 Cirrus Logic Recent Development
10.6 Hosiden
10.6.1 Hosiden Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hosiden Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Hosiden MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Hosiden MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.6.5 Hosiden Recent Development
10.7 Bosch (Akustica)
10.7.1 Bosch (Akustica) Corporation Information
10.7.2 Bosch (Akustica) Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Bosch (Akustica) MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Bosch (Akustica) MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.7.5 Bosch (Akustica) Recent Development
10.8 Sanico Electronics
10.8.1 Sanico Electronics Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sanico Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sanico Electronics MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sanico Electronics MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.8.5 Sanico Electronics Recent Development
10.9 3S
10.9.1 3S Corporation Information
10.9.2 3S Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 3S MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 3S MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.9.5 3S Recent Development
10.10 Goertek
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 MEMS Microphone Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Goertek MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Goertek Recent Development
10.11 AAC
10.11.1 AAC Corporation Information
10.11.2 AAC Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 AAC MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 AAC MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.11.5 AAC Recent Development
10.12 MEMSensing
10.12.1 MEMSensing Corporation Information
10.12.2 MEMSensing Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 MEMSensing MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 MEMSensing MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.12.5 MEMSensing Recent Development
10.13 NeoMEMS
10.13.1 NeoMEMS Corporation Information
10.13.2 NeoMEMS Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 NeoMEMS MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 NeoMEMS MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.13.5 NeoMEMS Recent Development
10.14 Gettop
10.14.1 Gettop Corporation Information
10.14.2 Gettop Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Gettop MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Gettop MEMS Microphone Products Offered
10.14.5 Gettop Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 MEMS Microphone Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 MEMS Microphone Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 MEMS Microphone Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 MEMS Microphone Distributors
12.3 MEMS Microphone Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
