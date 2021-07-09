QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global MEMS Microphone market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A MEMS microphone is a tiny device that employs a pressure-sensitive diaphragm etched on a semiconductor, generally less than 1 millimeter, that can be incorporated directly onto an electronic chip and commonly uses a small thin membrane fabricated on the chip to detect sound. A MEMS microphone is composed by a diaphragm vibrating between two holed back-plates. MEMS microphones target all audio applications where small size, high sound quality, reliability and affordability are key requirements. Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 60% market share. Europe and North America are follower, accounting for about 33% market share. The key players are Knowles, ST Microelectronics, BSE, TDK, Cirrus Logic, Hosiden, Bosch (Akustica), Sanico Electronics, 3S, Goertek, AAC, MEMSensing, NeoMEMS, Gettop etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 68% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global MEMS Microphone Market The global MEMS Microphone market size is projected to reach US$ 2524.1 million by 2027, from US$ 1476 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global MEMS Microphone Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of MEMS Microphone Market are Studied: Knowles, ST Microelectronics, BSE, TDK, Cirrus Logic, Hosiden, Bosch (Akustica), Sanico Electronics, 3S, Goertek, AAC, MEMSensing, NeoMEMS, Gettop

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the MEMS Microphone market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Analog MEMS Microphone, Digital MEMS Microphone

Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global MEMS Microphone industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming MEMS Microphone trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current MEMS Microphone developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the MEMS Microphone industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 MEMS Microphone Market Overview

1.1 MEMS Microphone Product Overview

1.2 MEMS Microphone Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Analog MEMS Microphone

1.2.2 Digital MEMS Microphone

1.3 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global MEMS Microphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global MEMS Microphone Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by MEMS Microphone Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by MEMS Microphone Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players MEMS Microphone Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers MEMS Microphone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 MEMS Microphone Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 MEMS Microphone Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by MEMS Microphone Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in MEMS Microphone as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into MEMS Microphone Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers MEMS Microphone Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 MEMS Microphone Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global MEMS Microphone Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global MEMS Microphone by Application

4.1 MEMS Microphone Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Industrial

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global MEMS Microphone Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global MEMS Microphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global MEMS Microphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America MEMS Microphone by Country

5.1 North America MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe MEMS Microphone by Country

6.1 Europe MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America MEMS Microphone by Country

8.1 Latin America MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Microphone Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in MEMS Microphone Business

10.1 Knowles

10.1.1 Knowles Corporation Information

10.1.2 Knowles Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Knowles MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Knowles MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.1.5 Knowles Recent Development

10.2 ST Microelectronics

10.2.1 ST Microelectronics Corporation Information

10.2.2 ST Microelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ST Microelectronics MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ST Microelectronics MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.2.5 ST Microelectronics Recent Development

10.3 BSE

10.3.1 BSE Corporation Information

10.3.2 BSE Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BSE MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BSE MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.3.5 BSE Recent Development

10.4 TDK

10.4.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.4.2 TDK Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 TDK MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 TDK MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.4.5 TDK Recent Development

10.5 Cirrus Logic

10.5.1 Cirrus Logic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cirrus Logic Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cirrus Logic MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cirrus Logic MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.5.5 Cirrus Logic Recent Development

10.6 Hosiden

10.6.1 Hosiden Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hosiden Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hosiden MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hosiden MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.6.5 Hosiden Recent Development

10.7 Bosch (Akustica)

10.7.1 Bosch (Akustica) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bosch (Akustica) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bosch (Akustica) MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bosch (Akustica) MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.7.5 Bosch (Akustica) Recent Development

10.8 Sanico Electronics

10.8.1 Sanico Electronics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sanico Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sanico Electronics MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sanico Electronics MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.8.5 Sanico Electronics Recent Development

10.9 3S

10.9.1 3S Corporation Information

10.9.2 3S Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 3S MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 3S MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.9.5 3S Recent Development

10.10 Goertek

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 MEMS Microphone Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Goertek MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Goertek Recent Development

10.11 AAC

10.11.1 AAC Corporation Information

10.11.2 AAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 AAC MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 AAC MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.11.5 AAC Recent Development

10.12 MEMSensing

10.12.1 MEMSensing Corporation Information

10.12.2 MEMSensing Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 MEMSensing MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 MEMSensing MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.12.5 MEMSensing Recent Development

10.13 NeoMEMS

10.13.1 NeoMEMS Corporation Information

10.13.2 NeoMEMS Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 NeoMEMS MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 NeoMEMS MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.13.5 NeoMEMS Recent Development

10.14 Gettop

10.14.1 Gettop Corporation Information

10.14.2 Gettop Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Gettop MEMS Microphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Gettop MEMS Microphone Products Offered

10.14.5 Gettop Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 MEMS Microphone Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 MEMS Microphone Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 MEMS Microphone Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 MEMS Microphone Distributors

12.3 MEMS Microphone Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

