An accelerometer is a sensing element that measures the acceleration it experiences relative to freefall. The acceleration is measured as a vector that has magnitude and direction. MEMS (Micro-Electro Mechanical System) technology is based on a number of tools and methodologies, which are used to form small structures with dimensions in the micrometer scale (one millionth of a meter). This technology is now being utilized to manufacture state of the art MEMS-Based Accelerometers. MEMS-based accelerometers are available in 1-, 2- and 3-axis configurations, with analog or digital output, in low-g or high-g sensing ranges. The top four of global MEMS Accelerometers include STM, Bosch, InvenSense and NXP (Freescale), with about 41% market shares. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global MEMS Accelerometers Market The global MEMS Accelerometers market size is projected to reach US$ 1064.7 million by 2027, from US$ 1244 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -2.2% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global MEMS Accelerometers Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of MEMS Accelerometers Market are Studied: STM, Bosch, InvenSense, NXP (Freescale), Murata (VTI), ADI, ROHM (Kionix), Mcube, Memsic, MiraMEMS, QST

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the MEMS Accelerometers market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: 1-Axis MEMS Accelerometer, 2-Axis MEMS Accelerometer, 3-Axis MEMS Accelerometer, 6-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope and A 3-Axis Accelerometer, 9-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope, 3-Axis Accelerometer and 3-Axis Compass

Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others

TOC

1 MEMS Accelerometers Market Overview

1.1 MEMS Accelerometers Product Overview

1.2 MEMS Accelerometers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 1-Axis MEMS Accelerometer

1.2.2 2-Axis MEMS Accelerometer

1.2.3 3-Axis MEMS Accelerometer

1.2.4 6-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope and A 3-Axis Accelerometer

1.2.5 9-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope, 3-Axis Accelerometer and 3-Axis Compass

1.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global MEMS Accelerometers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by MEMS Accelerometers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by MEMS Accelerometers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players MEMS Accelerometers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers MEMS Accelerometers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 MEMS Accelerometers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 MEMS Accelerometers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by MEMS Accelerometers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in MEMS Accelerometers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into MEMS Accelerometers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers MEMS Accelerometers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 MEMS Accelerometers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global MEMS Accelerometers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global MEMS Accelerometers by Application

4.1 MEMS Accelerometers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Consumer Electronics

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global MEMS Accelerometers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global MEMS Accelerometers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa MEMS Accelerometers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America MEMS Accelerometers by Country

5.1 North America MEMS Accelerometers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America MEMS Accelerometers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe MEMS Accelerometers by Country

6.1 Europe MEMS Accelerometers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe MEMS Accelerometers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific MEMS Accelerometers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Accelerometers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Accelerometers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America MEMS Accelerometers by Country

8.1 Latin America MEMS Accelerometers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America MEMS Accelerometers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa MEMS Accelerometers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Accelerometers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Accelerometers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Accelerometers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in MEMS Accelerometers Business

10.1 STM

10.1.1 STM Corporation Information

10.1.2 STM Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 STM MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 STM MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.1.5 STM Recent Development

10.2 Bosch

10.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bosch MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Bosch MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.3 InvenSense

10.3.1 InvenSense Corporation Information

10.3.2 InvenSense Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 InvenSense MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 InvenSense MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.3.5 InvenSense Recent Development

10.4 NXP (Freescale)

10.4.1 NXP (Freescale) Corporation Information

10.4.2 NXP (Freescale) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 NXP (Freescale) MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 NXP (Freescale) MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.4.5 NXP (Freescale) Recent Development

10.5 Murata (VTI)

10.5.1 Murata (VTI) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Murata (VTI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Murata (VTI) MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Murata (VTI) MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.5.5 Murata (VTI) Recent Development

10.6 ADI

10.6.1 ADI Corporation Information

10.6.2 ADI Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ADI MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ADI MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.6.5 ADI Recent Development

10.7 ROHM (Kionix)

10.7.1 ROHM (Kionix) Corporation Information

10.7.2 ROHM (Kionix) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ROHM (Kionix) MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 ROHM (Kionix) MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.7.5 ROHM (Kionix) Recent Development

10.8 Mcube

10.8.1 Mcube Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mcube Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mcube MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mcube MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.8.5 Mcube Recent Development

10.9 Memsic

10.9.1 Memsic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Memsic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Memsic MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Memsic MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.9.5 Memsic Recent Development

10.10 MiraMEMS

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 MEMS Accelerometers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 MiraMEMS MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 MiraMEMS Recent Development

10.11 QST

10.11.1 QST Corporation Information

10.11.2 QST Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 QST MEMS Accelerometers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 QST MEMS Accelerometers Products Offered

10.11.5 QST Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 MEMS Accelerometers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 MEMS Accelerometers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 MEMS Accelerometers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 MEMS Accelerometers Distributors

12.3 MEMS Accelerometers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

