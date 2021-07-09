QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and current is drawn from the cell producing electricity. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer region, with a market share of more than 60%. North America is the second largest consumer region, with a market share of about 31%. Major manufacturers of global membrane electrode components (MEA) include Hyundai Mobis, Ballard, Gore, Johnson Matthey, Greenerity, Wuhan Technology New Energy, IRD Fuel Cells, Hyplat, Advent Technologies and Giner, among others, have more than 65% of the market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market The global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market size is projected to reach US$ 1133.1 million by 2027, from US$ 313.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.2% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market are Studied: Hyundai Mobis, Ballard, Gore, Johnson Matthey, Greenerity, Wuhan WUT, IRD Fuel Cells, HyPlat, Advent Technologies, Giner

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: 3-layer MEA, 5-layer MEA, 7-layer MEA

Segmentation by Application: Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Methanol Fuel Cells, Others

TOC

1 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Overview

1.1 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Product Overview

1.2 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 3-layer MEA

1.2.2 5-layer MEA

1.2.3 7-layer MEA

1.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) by Application

4.1 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

4.1.2 Methanol Fuel Cells

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) by Country

5.1 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) by Country

6.1 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) by Country

8.1 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Business

10.1 Hyundai Mobis

10.1.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hyundai Mobis Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hyundai Mobis Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hyundai Mobis Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

10.1.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

10.2 Ballard

10.2.1 Ballard Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ballard Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ballard Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ballard Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

10.2.5 Ballard Recent Development

10.3 Gore

10.3.1 Gore Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gore Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Gore Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Gore Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

10.3.5 Gore Recent Development

10.4 Johnson Matthey

10.4.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information

10.4.2 Johnson Matthey Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Johnson Matthey Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Johnson Matthey Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

10.4.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development

10.5 Greenerity

10.5.1 Greenerity Corporation Information

10.5.2 Greenerity Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Greenerity Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Greenerity Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

10.5.5 Greenerity Recent Development

10.6 Wuhan WUT

10.6.1 Wuhan WUT Corporation Information

10.6.2 Wuhan WUT Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Wuhan WUT Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Wuhan WUT Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

10.6.5 Wuhan WUT Recent Development

10.7 IRD Fuel Cells

10.7.1 IRD Fuel Cells Corporation Information

10.7.2 IRD Fuel Cells Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 IRD Fuel Cells Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 IRD Fuel Cells Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

10.7.5 IRD Fuel Cells Recent Development

10.8 HyPlat

10.8.1 HyPlat Corporation Information

10.8.2 HyPlat Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 HyPlat Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 HyPlat Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

10.8.5 HyPlat Recent Development

10.9 Advent Technologies

10.9.1 Advent Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Advent Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Advent Technologies Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Advent Technologies Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Products Offered

10.9.5 Advent Technologies Recent Development

10.10 Giner

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Giner Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Giner Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Distributors

12.3 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us