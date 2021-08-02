Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Hyundai Mobis, Ballard, Gore

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and current is drawn from the cell producing electricity. The major players in global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market include Hyundai Mobis, Ballard, Gore, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 60% shares of the global market. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market, and occupies about 65% of the global market. 5-layer MEA is the main type, with a share about 75%. Hydrogen Fuel Cells is the main application, which holds a share about 90%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) in China, including the following market information: China Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Unit) China top five Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) companies in 2020 (%) The global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market size is expected to growth from US$ 308.4 million in 2020 to US$ 1486.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Unit) China Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment Percentages,

3-layer MEA, 5-layer MEA, 7-layer MEA China Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Unit) China Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Methanol Fuel Cells, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Unit) Key companies Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Hyundai Mobis, Ballard, Gore, Johnson Matthey, Greenerity, Wuhan WUT, IRD Fuel Cells, HyPlat, Advent Technologies, Giner

