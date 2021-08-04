Global Meeting Solutions Software Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Cisco, Microsoft, BlueJeans Network

This report studies the Meeting Solutions Software market, Meeting solutions are real-time collaboration applications and associated endpoints that support interactions over a network between participants for team work, presentations, training and webinars. Meeting Solutions Software can help people achieve complete meeting solutions, which enable richness of information and interaction by combining messaging, content and screen sharing, video and audio. Global Meeting Solutions Software key players include Cisco, Microsoft, BlueJeans Network, Zoom, Google, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Cloud-Based is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Large Enterprise, followed by SMB. This report contains market size and forecasts of Meeting Solutions Software in China, including the following market information: China Meeting Solutions Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Meeting Solutions Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Meeting Solutions Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 3065 million in 2020 to US$ 5483.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Meeting Solutions Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Meeting Solutions Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Meeting Solutions Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Meeting Solutions Software Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Cloud-Based, On-Premise China Meeting Solutions Software Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Meeting Solutions Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Large Enterprise, SMB

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Meeting Solutions Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Meeting Solutions Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Cisco, Microsoft, BlueJeans Network, Zoom, Google, LogMein, PGi, Huawei, Fuze, Vidyo, Adobe, Lifesize, Blackboard, ZTE

