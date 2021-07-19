QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
In an electrical power distribution system, a ring main unit (RMU) is a factory assembled, metal enclosed set of switchgear used at the load connection points of a ring-type distribution network. It includes in one unit two switches that can connect the load to either or both main conductors, and a fusible switch or circuit breaker and switch that feed a distribution transformer. The metal enclosed unit connects to the transformer either through a bus throat of standardized dimensions, or else through cables and is usually installed outdoors. Ring main cables enter and leave the cabinet. This type of switchgear is used for medium-voltage power distribution. The ring main unit was introduced in the United Kingdom and is now widely used in other countries. In North American distribution practice, often the equivalent of a ring main unit is built into a pad-mounted transformer which integrates switches and transformer into a single cabinet. ABB is the leading manufacturer in the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market with the market share of 11.39%, in terms of revenue, followed by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, SOJO, CEEPOWER, Creative Distribution Automation, Toshiba, Larsen & Toubro, Daya Electric, TGOOD, HEZONG, G&W Electric, and Sevenstars Electric. These leading 14 companies accounted for 53.59% of the market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is the largest downstream regions, occupied about 66.98% of market share, in terms of volume. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market The global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market size is projected to reach US$ 6193.9 million by 2027, from US$ 3503 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market are Studied: ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, SOJO, CEEPOWER, Creative Distribution Automation, Toshiba, Larsen & Toubro, Daya Electric, TGOOD, HEZONG, G&W Electric, Sevenstars Electric
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Solid Insulated, Gas Insulated, Air Insulated
Segmentation by Application: Residential and Utilities, Industries, Others
