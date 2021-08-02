Global Medium Voltage Cable Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2027| General Cable, Prysmian Group, Leoni

Medium Voltage Cable is for power transmission and distribution in the 1-35KV voltage circuit in IEC standards. For the UK and South Africa standards, the voltage is about 3.8/6.6-19/33 KV. The major players in global Medium Voltage Cable market include General Cable, Prysmian Group, Leoni, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. Europe and Asia-Pacific are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. Copper is the main type, with a share about 85%. Underground and Industrial are main applications, which hold a share about 60%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Voltage Cable in China, including the following market information: China Medium Voltage Cable Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Medium Voltage Cable Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (KM) China top five Medium Voltage Cable companies in 2020 (%) The global Medium Voltage Cable market size is expected to growth from US$ 18300 million in 2020 to US$ 18320 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Medium Voltage Cable market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Medium Voltage Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Medium Voltage Cable Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KM) China Medium Voltage Cable Market Segment Percentages,

Copper, Aluminum, Aluminum alloy China Medium Voltage Cable Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (KM) China Medium Voltage Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Overhead, Underground, Submarine, Industrial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Medium Voltage Cable revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Medium Voltage Cable revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Medium Voltage Cable sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (KM) Key companies Medium Voltage Cable sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, General Cable, Prysmian Group, Leoni, Sumitomo Electric, Nexans, LS Cable Group, Caledonian, Ducab, Kapis Group, NKT, Southwire, Hengtong Cable, Jiangnan Group, Zhongchao, Wanma Group, Sun Cable, Orient Cable, Hangzhou Cable, NAN, Wanda Group

