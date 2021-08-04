Global Medical Transcription Services Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021| Mmodal, Nuance Communications, Transcend Services

Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps. Medical transcription (MT) is an allied health profession, which deals in the process of transcription, or converting voice-recorded reports as dictated by physicians or other healthcare professionals, into text format. Medical transcription services provide the groundwork for the adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) system. Medical transcription services allow hospitals and providers to outsource a critical business process, reduce costs, and improve the quality of medical documentation, without additional capital investment. The global medical transcription services market is primarily driven by adoption of medical documentation and recording systems, government’s initiatives in health information infrastructure, implementation of EHRs, technological innovations through the use of electronic technology to reduce turnaround time, increasing focus on lowering costs and increasing productivity and improving the quality of patient care while ensuring patient’s safety. Any healthcare institute in order to acquire medical transcription service can either outsource the job to a domestic medical transcription service organization, offshore or opt for both methods. Outsourcing is the most preferred mode of service procurement in medical transcription with the market share of 71%. Medical Transcription Services can be applied in Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Medical Centers and Other. The most of Medical Transcription Services is used in Hospital, and the market share of that is about 55%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78%. Mmodal and Nuance Communications are the top 2 players of Medical Transcription Services, with about 16% market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Transcription Services in China, including the following market information: China Medical Transcription Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Medical Transcription Services companies in 2020 (%) The global Medical Transcription Services market size is expected to growth from US$ 5886.5 million in 2020 to US$ 8111 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Medical Transcription Services market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

By Type, 2020 (%)

Outsourcing, Offshoring China Medical Transcription Services Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Medical Transcription Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Medical Centers, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Medical Transcription Services revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Medical Transcription Services revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Mmodal, Nuance Communications, Transcend Services, Acusis, iMedX Information Services, MTBC, nThrive, Medi-Script Plus, Outsource2india, TransPerfect, VIVA Transcription, Medscribe, Pacific Solutions, Same Day transcriptions, DoctorDocs, World Wide Dictation, Athreon, BVS Transtech, Excel Transcriptions, GMT, LC Transcription Services

