Global Medical Software Market Share & Forecast 2021| eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner Corp

Medical Software is a series of software that used for medical activity. It has one, both or all the function of recording, management and analysis. From increasing staff efficiency and accurate tracking of cases, surgical trays, instruments and implants to patient health management and government regulation, there are always have medical software to fit the needs. Global Medical Software key players include McKesson, GE Healthcare, Athena Health, Optum Health, Cerner Corp, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and Japan, having a total share about 30 percent. In terms of product, EHR/EMR is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospitals, followed by Other Healthcare Organization and Individual and Others. This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Software in China, including the following market information: China Medical Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Medical Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Medical Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 15630 million in 2020 to US$ 23200 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Medical Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Medical Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Medical Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Medical Software Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Medical Practice Management, EHR/EMR, Medical CRM, Websites and Patient Portals, Other China Medical Software Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Medical Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospitals, Other Healthcare Organization, Individual and Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Medical Software revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Medical Software revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner Corp, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corp, Quest Diagnostics (DELL), Optum Health, NextGen Healthcare, Practice Fusion, Greenway Health, Carestream Health, Merge Healthcare (IBM), Sunquest Information Systems, Meditech, Compugroup Medical, Computer Programs and Systems, Lexmark Healthcare, Agfa HealthCare, Neusoft, Winning Health Technology

