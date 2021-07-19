QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Medical Recruitment market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medical Recruitment Market The research report studies the Medical Recruitment market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Medical Recruitment market size is projected to reach US$ 86190 million by 2027, from US$ 56950 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Medical Recruitment Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Medical Recruitment Market are Studied: Recruit Group, Impellam (Medacs Global), LinkedIn, Independent Clinical Services, Robert Walters, DRC Locums, Cpl Resources, Your World Healthcare, Page Personnel, Monster Worldwide, TFS Healthcare, DHI Group, CareerBuilder, 51job, Zhaopin, MM Enterprises, C & A Industries, Apex K.K., Right Step Consulting

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Medical Recruitment market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Online, Offline

Segmentation by Application: Healthcare Professionals, Paramedical Staffs, Medical Research, Pharmacy, Regulatory and Quality, Other Global Medical Recruitment market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Medical Recruitment industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Medical Recruitment trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Medical Recruitment developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Medical Recruitment industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Medical Recruitment

1.1 Medical Recruitment Market Overview

1.1.1 Medical Recruitment Product Scope

1.1.2 Medical Recruitment Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Medical Recruitment Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Medical Recruitment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Medical Recruitment Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Medical Recruitment Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Medical Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Medical Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Medical Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Medical Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Recruitment Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Medical Recruitment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Medical Recruitment Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Medical Recruitment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Recruitment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Online

2.5 Offline 3 Medical Recruitment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Medical Recruitment Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Medical Recruitment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Recruitment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Healthcare Professionals

3.5 Paramedical Staffs

3.6 Medical Research

3.7 Pharmacy

3.8 Regulatory and Quality

3.9 Other 4 Medical Recruitment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Medical Recruitment Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Recruitment as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Medical Recruitment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Medical Recruitment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Medical Recruitment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Medical Recruitment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Recruit Group

5.1.1 Recruit Group Profile

5.1.2 Recruit Group Main Business

5.1.3 Recruit Group Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Recruit Group Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Recruit Group Recent Developments

5.2 Impellam (Medacs Global)

5.2.1 Impellam (Medacs Global) Profile

5.2.2 Impellam (Medacs Global) Main Business

5.2.3 Impellam (Medacs Global) Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Impellam (Medacs Global) Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Impellam (Medacs Global) Recent Developments

5.3 LinkedIn

5.3.1 LinkedIn Profile

5.3.2 LinkedIn Main Business

5.3.3 LinkedIn Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 LinkedIn Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Independent Clinical Services Recent Developments

5.4 Independent Clinical Services

5.4.1 Independent Clinical Services Profile

5.4.2 Independent Clinical Services Main Business

5.4.3 Independent Clinical Services Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Independent Clinical Services Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Independent Clinical Services Recent Developments

5.5 Robert Walters

5.5.1 Robert Walters Profile

5.5.2 Robert Walters Main Business

5.5.3 Robert Walters Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Robert Walters Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Robert Walters Recent Developments

5.6 DRC Locums

5.6.1 DRC Locums Profile

5.6.2 DRC Locums Main Business

5.6.3 DRC Locums Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 DRC Locums Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 DRC Locums Recent Developments

5.7 Cpl Resources

5.7.1 Cpl Resources Profile

5.7.2 Cpl Resources Main Business

5.7.3 Cpl Resources Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cpl Resources Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Cpl Resources Recent Developments

5.8 Your World Healthcare

5.8.1 Your World Healthcare Profile

5.8.2 Your World Healthcare Main Business

5.8.3 Your World Healthcare Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Your World Healthcare Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Your World Healthcare Recent Developments

5.9 Page Personnel

5.9.1 Page Personnel Profile

5.9.2 Page Personnel Main Business

5.9.3 Page Personnel Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Page Personnel Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Page Personnel Recent Developments

5.10 Monster Worldwide

5.10.1 Monster Worldwide Profile

5.10.2 Monster Worldwide Main Business

5.10.3 Monster Worldwide Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Monster Worldwide Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Monster Worldwide Recent Developments

5.11 TFS Healthcare

5.11.1 TFS Healthcare Profile

5.11.2 TFS Healthcare Main Business

5.11.3 TFS Healthcare Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 TFS Healthcare Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 TFS Healthcare Recent Developments

5.12 DHI Group

5.12.1 DHI Group Profile

5.12.2 DHI Group Main Business

5.12.3 DHI Group Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 DHI Group Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 DHI Group Recent Developments

5.13 CareerBuilder

5.13.1 CareerBuilder Profile

5.13.2 CareerBuilder Main Business

5.13.3 CareerBuilder Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 CareerBuilder Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 CareerBuilder Recent Developments

5.14 51job

5.14.1 51job Profile

5.14.2 51job Main Business

5.14.3 51job Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 51job Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 51job Recent Developments

5.15 Zhaopin

5.15.1 Zhaopin Profile

5.15.2 Zhaopin Main Business

5.15.3 Zhaopin Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Zhaopin Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Zhaopin Recent Developments

5.16 MM Enterprises

5.16.1 MM Enterprises Profile

5.16.2 MM Enterprises Main Business

5.16.3 MM Enterprises Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 MM Enterprises Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 MM Enterprises Recent Developments

5.17 C & A Industries

5.17.1 C & A Industries Profile

5.17.2 C & A Industries Main Business

5.17.3 C & A Industries Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 C & A Industries Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 C & A Industries Recent Developments

5.18 Apex K.K.

5.18.1 Apex K.K. Profile

5.18.2 Apex K.K. Main Business

5.18.3 Apex K.K. Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Apex K.K. Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Apex K.K. Recent Developments

5.19 Right Step Consulting

5.19.1 Right Step Consulting Profile

5.19.2 Right Step Consulting Main Business

5.19.3 Right Step Consulting Medical Recruitment Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Right Step Consulting Medical Recruitment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Right Step Consulting Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Recruitment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Recruitment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Recruitment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Recruitment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Recruitment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Medical Recruitment Market Dynamics

11.1 Medical Recruitment Industry Trends

11.2 Medical Recruitment Market Drivers

11.3 Medical Recruitment Market Challenges

11.4 Medical Recruitment Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us