Global Marine Autopilots Competition Situation 2021| simrad, FURUNO, RAYMARINE

Steering gear is used to control the ship’s navigation equipment.There are three kinds of automatic steering gear, follow-up steering gear and manual steering gear.Global Marine steering apparatus mainly include: simrad, FURUNO, RAYMARINE, GARMIN,humminbird, anschuetz, Sperry Marine,Tokimec, Beijing he believed in the sea, the Chinese navigation technology, Navis, liaoning lida automation, jiujiang the Chinese instrument, jinzhou ship electrical appliance factory, of the Marine electronics, kam air huizhong, etc.These companies account for about 70% of the global market.Among them, simrad, FURUNO and RAYMARINE are among the world’s leading brands.As the steering gear has a single product and supporting sales mode, the price gap between enterprises is relatively large.The price of the single product is about 10,000 yuan, and the system supporting sales, the price is expensive, between tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands. Global Marine Autopilots key players include simrad, FURUNO, RAYMARINE, GARMIN, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Japan, and South Korea, both have a share over 30 percent. In terms of product, Automatic Autopilots is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Yacht, followed by Fishing Boats, Merchant Ships, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Autopilots in China, including the following market information: China Marine Autopilots Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Marine Autopilots Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Marine Autopilots companies in 2020 (%) The global Marine Autopilots market size is expected to growth from US$ 388 million in 2020 to US$ 454.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Marine Autopilots market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Marine Autopilots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Marine Autopilots Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Marine Autopilots Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Automatic Autopilots, Follow-up Autopilots, Manual Autopilots China Marine Autopilots Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Marine Autopilots Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Merchant Ships, Fishing Boats, Yacht, Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Marine Autopilots revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Marine Autopilots revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Marine Autopilots sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Marine Autopilots sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, simrad, FURUNO, RAYMARINE, GARMIN, humminbird, anschuetz, Sperry Marine, Tokimec, Highlander, CSSC, Navis, Lida Navigation, Jiujiang Zhongchuan Instrument Co.,Ltd., Jinzhou Shipping Electrical Appliance Factory, CETC Maritime Electronics Research Institute C o,Ltd., Jinhang Huizhong Electric

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Marine Autopilots market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Marine Autopilots market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Marine Autopilots markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Marine Autopilots market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Marine Autopilots market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Marine Autopilots market.

