Global Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Share and Growth 2021| Textron, Yamaha, Polaris

A low speed electric vehicle (LSV) is a four-wheeled vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds. It cannot be powered by gas or diesel fuel. The major players in global Low Speed Electric Vehicles market include Yogomo, Dojo, Shifeng, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 25% shares of the global market. China is main market, and occupies about 75% of the global market. Lithium-Ion Battery Low Speed Electric Vehicle is the main type, with a share about 45%. Personal Use is the main application, which holds a share about 45%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Speed Electric Vehicles in China, including the following market information: China Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Low Speed Electric Vehicles companies in 2020 (%) The global Low Speed Electric Vehicles market size is expected to growth from US$ 6567 million in 2020 to US$ 13350 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Low Speed Electric Vehicles market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Low Speed Electric Vehicles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lithium-Ion Battery Low Speed Electric Vehicle, Lead-Acid Battery Low Speed Electric Vehicle, Other China Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Personal Use, Golf Course, Public Utilities, Sightseeing, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Low Speed Electric Vehicles revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Low Speed Electric Vehicles revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Low Speed Electric Vehicles sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Low Speed Electric Vehicles sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Textron, Yamaha, Polaris, Renault, Garia, Ingersoll Rand, CitEcar Electric Vehicles, Star EV, Melex, Columbia, Yogomo, Dojo, Shifeng, Byvin, Lichi, Baoya, Fulu, Tangjun, Xinyuzhou, GreenWheel EV, Incalu, Kandi, APACHE, Zheren, Eagle, Taiqi

