Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Regional Outlook 2021|Exel Logistics, Menlo Worldwide Logistics, FedEx

Complete study of the global Logistics Business Outsourcing market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Logistics Business Outsourcing industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Logistics Business Outsourcing production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Logistics Business Outsourcing market include , Exel Logistics, Menlo Worldwide Logistics, FedEx, Ryder Logistics, Tibbett and Britten, …
The report has classified the global Logistics Business Outsourcing industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Logistics Business Outsourcing manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Logistics Business Outsourcing industry.
Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Segment By Type:
Material Management, Supply Chain Management, Distribution Management, Shipment Packaging, Channel Management, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Logistics Business Outsourcing industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Table of Contents
1.1 Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Overview
1.1.1 Logistics Business Outsourcing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Air Transportation
2.5 Sea Transportation
2.6 Railway Transportation
2.7 Highway Transportation 3 Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 Material Management
3.5 Supply Chain Management
3.6 Distribution Management
3.7 Shipment Packaging
3.8 Channel Management
3.9 Others 4 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Logistics Business Outsourcing as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Logistics Business Outsourcing Market
4.4 Global Top Players Logistics Business Outsourcing Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Logistics Business Outsourcing Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Exel Logistics
5.1.1 Exel Logistics Profile
5.1.2 Exel Logistics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 Exel Logistics Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Exel Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Exel Logistics Recent Developments
5.2 Menlo Worldwide Logistics
5.2.1 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Profile
5.2.2 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Recent Developments
5.3 FedEx
5.5.1 FedEx Profile
5.3.2 FedEx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 FedEx Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 FedEx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Ryder Logistics Recent Developments
5.4 Ryder Logistics
5.4.1 Ryder Logistics Profile
5.4.2 Ryder Logistics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 Ryder Logistics Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Ryder Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 Ryder Logistics Recent Developments
5.5 Tibbett and Britten
5.5.1 Tibbett and Britten Profile
5.5.2 Tibbett and Britten Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 Tibbett and Britten Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 Tibbett and Britten Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 Tibbett and Britten Recent Developments
… 6 North America Logistics Business Outsourcing by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Logistics Business Outsourcing by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Logistics Business Outsourcing by Players and by Application
8.1 China Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Logistics Business Outsourcing by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Logistics Business Outsourcing by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Logistics Business Outsourcing by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
