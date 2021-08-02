Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Share & Forecast 2021| CRRC, GE, Alstom

Locomotive is a rail transport vehicle that provides the motive power for a train. Locomotives use electricity to drive forward motion despite some locomotive named ‘diesel’. In diesel locomotive, a large diesel engine turns a shaft that drives a generator which makes electricity. This electrical energy powers large electric motors at the wheels called ‘traction motors’. Global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) key players include CRRC, GE, Alstom, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 50%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 55 percent. In terms of product, Diesel Locomotive is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Freight Transport, followed by Passenger Transport. This report contains market size and forecasts of Locomotives (Rolling Stock) in China, including the following market information: China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Locomotives (Rolling Stock) companies in 2020 (%) The global Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market size is expected to growth from US$ 83040 million in 2020 to US$ 105640 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Locomotives (Rolling Stock) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Passenger Transport, Freight Transport

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Locomotives (Rolling Stock) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Locomotives (Rolling Stock) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Locomotives (Rolling Stock) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Locomotives (Rolling Stock) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, CRRC, GE, Alstom, Siemens, Bombardier, Hitachi, Transmashholding, EMD (Catepiller), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Stadler Rail, Hyundai Rotem

