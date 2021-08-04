Global Lithium Solid-State Battery Industry Chain Research Report 2021| BMW, Hyundai, Dyson

Chemical energy storage, including lead acid batteries, nickel system batteries, and lithium ion batteries (LiBs), is considered to be the most promising energy storage technology for industrialization. Among these, LiBs have many advantages such as light weight, high energy density, high power density, and long life, and they are overwhelmingly preferred by designers for use in portable electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops. However, overcharging or short-circuiting can lead to high temperature and result in fire or explosion due to the presence of flammable organic electrolytes. Fires and explosions of LiBs have been reported throughout the world. The developments of electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage devices for new kinds of power stations greatly expand the market for LiBs, meanwhile, stricter safety requirements apply to LiBs. Since large numbers of LiBs are packed together in EVs or power stations, fire or explosion in an LiB could be disastrous. Safety has become the main obstacle for the wide application of LiBs. To meet this issue, Lithium Solid-State Battery have entered the field. A solid state battery is composed mainly of cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte, as developed during the latter half of the 20th century. Lithium Solid-State Battery have a simpler structure than the traditional LiBs, and the simplified structure with a solid electrolyte enables higher energy density. Solid electrolytes not only conduct Li+ ions but also serve as the separator, as shown in Figure below. In Lithium Solid-State Battery, no organic liquid electrolyte, electrolyte salt, separator, or binder is required, which dramatically simplifies the assembly process. The operational principle of Lithium Solid-State Battery is no different from the traditional LiBs. In the charge process, lithium ions deintercalate from the cathode material and transport to the anode through the electrolyte, while electrons drift to the anode by the external circuit. Lithium ions combine with electrons to form more complete lithium atoms. The discharge process is just the reverse. Global Lithium Solid-State Battery key players include BMW, Hyundai, Dyson, Apple, CATL, etc. China, US, Japan and EU is the largest market, each with a share about 20%, followed by South Korea, with a share about 15 percent. This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Solid-State Battery in China, including the following market information: China Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Wh) China top five Lithium Solid-State Battery companies in 2020 (%) The global Lithium Solid-State Battery market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3413770/china-lithium-solid-state-battery-market

The China Lithium Solid-State Battery market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Lithium Solid-State Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Lithium Solid-State Battery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Wh) China Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Polymer-Based Lithium Solid-State Battery, Lithium Solid-State Battery with Inorganic Solid Electrolytes China Lithium Solid-State Battery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Wh) China Lithium Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Aerospace, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Lithium Solid-State Battery revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Lithium Solid-State Battery revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Lithium Solid-State Battery sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Wh) Key companies Lithium Solid-State Battery sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, BMW, Hyundai, Dyson, Apple, CATL, Bolloré, Toyota, Panasonic, Jiawei, Bosch, Quantum Scape, Ilika, Excellatron Solid State, Cymbet, Solid Power, Mitsui Kinzoku, Samsung, ProLogium, Front Edge Technology, Qing Tao Energy Development

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3413770/china-lithium-solid-state-battery-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Lithium Solid-State Battery market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Lithium Solid-State Battery market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Lithium Solid-State Battery markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Lithium Solid-State Battery market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Lithium Solid-State Battery market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Lithium Solid-State Battery market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d3de2b1adaac0c32a5440f6f92e114a4,0,1,china-lithium-solid-state-battery-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.