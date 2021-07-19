QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Lithium Primary Battery market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Primary Lithium Batteries are primary batteries that have metallic lithium as an anode.it is one of the most popular primary battery. Primary Lithium Batteries Lithium batteries are widely used in Industrial, Medical devices, Consumer Electronics and among others. The most common type of lithium cell used in consumer applications uses metallic lithium as anode and manganese dioxide as cathode, with a salt of lithium dissolved in an organic solvent. According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Primary Lithium Battery can be divided as Lithium Iodine Battery (Li/I2), Lithium Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2), Lithium Oxide Battery (Li/CuO), Lithium Polyfluoride Carbon battery (Li/(CF)n), lithium thionyl chloride battery (Li/SOCl2), lithium sulfur dioxide battery (Li/SO2), and etc. The first main kind is Li/MnO2, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 47% in 2019. Another main kind is Li/SOCL2, for many companies, Li/SOCL2 Primary Lithium Battery is attractive because of the market consumption need in the future. The Li/SOCL2 share the 40% market share in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lithium Primary Battery Market The global Lithium Primary Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 3733.3 million by 2027, from US$ 2774 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Lithium Primary Battery Market are Studied: Hitachi Maxell, SAFT, EVE Energy, Panasonic, FDK, Duracell, Vitzrocell, Energizer, Ultralife, Wuhan Voltec Engrgy, HCB Battery, Varta, EnerSys Ltd, EEMB Battery
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Lithium Primary Battery market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Li/SOCL2, Li/MnO2, Li-SO2, Others
Segmentation by Application: Meter, Smoke Detector, Security, Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Control, Others
TOC
1 Lithium Primary Battery Market Overview
1.1 Lithium Primary Battery Product Overview
1.2 Lithium Primary Battery Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Li/SOCL2
1.2.2 Li/MnO2
1.2.3 Li-SO2
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Lithium Primary Battery Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Lithium Primary Battery Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Lithium Primary Battery Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Lithium Primary Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Lithium Primary Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Lithium Primary Battery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lithium Primary Battery Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Lithium Primary Battery as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lithium Primary Battery Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Lithium Primary Battery Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Lithium Primary Battery Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Lithium Primary Battery by Application
4.1 Lithium Primary Battery Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Meter
4.1.2 Smoke Detector
4.1.3 Security
4.1.4 Automotive
4.1.5 Medical Equipment
4.1.6 Industrial Control
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Lithium Primary Battery by Country
5.1 North America Lithium Primary Battery Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Lithium Primary Battery by Country
6.1 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Lithium Primary Battery by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery by Country
8.1 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lithium Primary Battery Business
10.1 Hitachi Maxell
10.1.1 Hitachi Maxell Corporation Information
10.1.2 Hitachi Maxell Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Hitachi Maxell Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Hitachi Maxell Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.1.5 Hitachi Maxell Recent Development
10.2 SAFT
10.2.1 SAFT Corporation Information
10.2.2 SAFT Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 SAFT Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 SAFT Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.2.5 SAFT Recent Development
10.3 EVE Energy
10.3.1 EVE Energy Corporation Information
10.3.2 EVE Energy Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 EVE Energy Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 EVE Energy Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.3.5 EVE Energy Recent Development
10.4 Panasonic
10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.4.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Panasonic Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Panasonic Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.5 FDK
10.5.1 FDK Corporation Information
10.5.2 FDK Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 FDK Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 FDK Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.5.5 FDK Recent Development
10.6 Duracell
10.6.1 Duracell Corporation Information
10.6.2 Duracell Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Duracell Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Duracell Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.6.5 Duracell Recent Development
10.7 Vitzrocell
10.7.1 Vitzrocell Corporation Information
10.7.2 Vitzrocell Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Vitzrocell Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Vitzrocell Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.7.5 Vitzrocell Recent Development
10.8 Energizer
10.8.1 Energizer Corporation Information
10.8.2 Energizer Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Energizer Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Energizer Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.8.5 Energizer Recent Development
10.9 Ultralife
10.9.1 Ultralife Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ultralife Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Ultralife Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Ultralife Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.9.5 Ultralife Recent Development
10.10 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Lithium Primary Battery Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy Recent Development
10.11 HCB Battery
10.11.1 HCB Battery Corporation Information
10.11.2 HCB Battery Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 HCB Battery Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 HCB Battery Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.11.5 HCB Battery Recent Development
10.12 Varta
10.12.1 Varta Corporation Information
10.12.2 Varta Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Varta Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Varta Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.12.5 Varta Recent Development
10.13 EnerSys Ltd
10.13.1 EnerSys Ltd Corporation Information
10.13.2 EnerSys Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 EnerSys Ltd Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 EnerSys Ltd Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.13.5 EnerSys Ltd Recent Development
10.14 EEMB Battery
10.14.1 EEMB Battery Corporation Information
10.14.2 EEMB Battery Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 EEMB Battery Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 EEMB Battery Lithium Primary Battery Products Offered
10.14.5 EEMB Battery Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Lithium Primary Battery Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Lithium Primary Battery Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Lithium Primary Battery Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Lithium Primary Battery Distributors
12.3 Lithium Primary Battery Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
