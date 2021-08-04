Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021| Hitachi Maxell, SAFT, EVE Energy

Primary Lithium Batteries are primary batteries that have metallic lithium as an anode.it is one of the most popular primary battery. Primary Lithium Batteries Lithium batteries are widely used in Industrial, Medical devices, Consumer Electronics and among others. The most common type of lithium cell used in consumer applications uses metallic lithium as anode and manganese dioxide as cathode, with a salt of lithium dissolved in an organic solvent. According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Primary Lithium Battery can be divided as Lithium Iodine Battery (Li/I2), Lithium Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2), Lithium Oxide Battery (Li/CuO), Lithium Polyfluoride Carbon battery (Li/(CF)n), lithium thionyl chloride battery (Li/SOCl2), lithium sulfur dioxide battery (Li/SO2), and etc. The first main kind is Li/MnO2, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 47% in 2019. Another main kind is Li/SOCL2, for many companies, Li/SOCL2 Primary Lithium Battery is attractive because of the market consumption need in the future. The Li/SOCL2 share the 40% market share in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Primary Battery in China, including the following market information: China Lithium Primary Battery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Lithium Primary Battery Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) China top five Lithium Primary Battery companies in 2020 (%) The global Lithium Primary Battery market size is expected to growth from US$ 2774 million in 2020 to US$ 3733.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Lithium Primary Battery market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Lithium Primary Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Lithium Primary Battery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Lithium Primary Battery Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Li/SOCL2, Li/MnO2, Li-SO2, Others China Lithium Primary Battery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) China Lithium Primary Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Meter, Smoke Detector, Security, Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Control, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Lithium Primary Battery revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Lithium Primary Battery revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Lithium Primary Battery sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Lithium Primary Battery sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Hitachi Maxell, SAFT, EVE Energy, Panasonic, FDK, Duracell, Vitzrocell, Energizer, Ultralife, Wuhan Voltec Engrgy, HCB Battery, Varta, EnerSys Ltd, EEMB Battery

Why to Buy this Report?

