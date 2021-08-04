Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Sizes 2021| Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling

Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution. Lithium-ion batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries often contain among other useful metals high-grade copper and aluminium in addition to – depending on the active material – transition metals cobalt and nickel as well as rare earths. To prevent a future shortage of cobalt, nickel, and lithium and to enable a sustainable life cycle of these technologies, recycling processes for lithium batteries are needed. These processes have to regain not only cobalt, nickel, copper, and aluminium from spent battery cells, but also a significant share of lithium. In order to achieve this goal, several unit operations are combined into complex process chains, especially considering the task to recover high rates of valuable materials with regard to involved safety issues. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling key players include Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 15%. China is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, LiCoO2 Battery is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electric Power, followed by Automotive. This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling in China, including the following market information: China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Lithium-ion Battery Recycling companies in 2020 (%) The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size is expected to growth from US$ 2160 million in 2020 to US$ 17640 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

LiCoO2 Battery, NMC Battery, LiFePO4 Battery, Other China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Electric Power

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Lithium-ion Battery Recycling revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Lithium-ion Battery Recycling revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy Corp, OnTo Technology

