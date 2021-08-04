Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Depth Research Report 2021| BMZ, Samsung SDI, BOSCH

With its inherent advantages of high energy and fast charging, lithium-ion batteries are ideal for electric scooters, bicycles and cars. When lithium-ion batteries discharge, they generate heat as a byproduct. A Li-Ion battery is usually much lighter than a similar sized battery, especially when compared to the much cheaper lead-acid type. Europe is the largest sales market of Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Europe sales volume took up about 73% the global market.The key manufacturers are BMZ, Samsung SDI, BOSCH, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, LG Chem, Panasonic, AllCell Technology, Shimano, Brose Fahrzeugteile, Yamaha, Phylion, Tianneng, ChilWee, Tianjin Lishen Battery etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 24% market share.主要的生产厂商有BMZ, Samsung SDI, BOSCH, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, LG Chem, Panasonic, AllCell Technology, Shimano, Brose Fahrzeugteile, Yamaha, Phylion, Tianneng, ChilWee, Tianjin Lishen Battery等。排名前三的厂商，约占24%的市场份额。 This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes in China, including the following market information: China Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes companies in 2020 (%) The global Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes market size is expected to growth from US$ 1232.2 million in 2020 to US$ 1879.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

The China Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market Segment Percentages,

48V, 36V, Others China Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Household, Public Transport, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Bikes sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, BMZ, Samsung SDI, BOSCH, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, LG Chem, Panasonic, AllCell Technology, Shimano, Brose Fahrzeugteile, Yamaha, Phylion, Tianneng, ChilWee, Tianjin Lishen Battery

