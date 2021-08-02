Global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Depth Research Report 2021| GKN, JTEKT, Eaton

In automotive applications, a limited slip differential (LSD) is a modified or derived type of differential gear arrangement that allows for some difference in rotational velocity of the output shafts, but does not allow the difference in speed to increase beyond a preset amount. In an automobile, such limited slip differentials are sometimes used in place of a standard differential, where they convey certain dynamic advantages, at the expense of greater complexity. Market competition is intense. GKN, JTEKT and Eaton, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with about 48% market shares. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40%. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Limited Slip Differential (LSD) in China, including the following market information: China Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Limited Slip Differential (LSD) companies in 2020 (%) The global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market size is expected to growth from US$ 590 million in 2020 to US$ 833.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Mechanical LSD, Electronic LSD, Other China Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), SUV & Pickup Truck, Sedan & Hatchback, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Limited Slip Differential (LSD) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Limited Slip Differential (LSD) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Limited Slip Differential (LSD) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Limited Slip Differential (LSD) sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, GKN, JTEKT, Eaton, BorgWarner, Magna, DANA, AAM, KAAZ, CUSCO, Quaife, TANHAS

