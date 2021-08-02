Global Light Vehicle OE Glazing Depth Research Report 2021| AGC, NSG, Saint-Gobain

Automotive glazing includes windscreens, side and back windows, and sunroofs. Light vehicle OE glazing is used by original equipment manufacturers of light vehicle to assembly the vehicle. Typically, there is 1 windshield, 1 back window, 6 or 4 side windows and 1 or 2 sunroofs in a light vehicle. The light vehicle OE glazing market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, AGC, NSG, Saint-Gobain and FuYao are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 75% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Vehicle OE Glazing in China, including the following market information: China Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Sqm) China top five Light Vehicle OE Glazing companies in 2020 (%) The global Light Vehicle OE Glazing market size is expected to growth from US$ 11660 million in 2020 to US$ 13860 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Light Vehicle OE Glazing market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Light Vehicle OE Glazing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm) China Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market Segment Percentages,

Windshield, Back Window, Side Window, Sunroof China Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Sqm) China Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Sedan, SUV, MPV, Pickup Truck, Others

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Light Vehicle OE Glazing revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Light Vehicle OE Glazing revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Light Vehicle OE Glazing sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Sqm) Key companies Light Vehicle OE Glazing sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, AGC, NSG, Saint-Gobain, Fuyao, CGC, PGW, Vitro, XYG, Soliver

