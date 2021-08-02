Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Industry Chain Research Report 2021| HBPO Group, Magna, Valeo

Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others. Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules key players include HBPO Group, Hyundai Mobis, Magna, DENSO, Valeo, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 30%. In terms of product, Passenger Cars is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Sedan, followed by SUV, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Vehicle Front End Modules in China, including the following market information: China Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) China top five Light Vehicle Front End Modules companies in 2020 (%) The global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market size is expected to growth from US$ 8695 million in 2020 to US$ 14370 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Light Vehicle Front End Modules market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Light Vehicle Front End Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market, By End Users, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2020 (%), Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle China Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) China Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Sedan, SUV, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Light Vehicle Front End Modules revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Light Vehicle Front End Modules revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Light Vehicle Front End Modules sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Light Vehicle Front End Modules sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, HBPO Group, Magna, Valeo, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun

