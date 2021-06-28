QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market The global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication market size is projected to reach US$ 42910 million by 2026, from US$ 7190.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.1% during 2021-2026.

Top Players of Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market are Studied: General Electric, Oledcomm, Renesas Electronics, PureLiFi, Lvx System, Acuity Brands, Qualcomm, IBSENtelecom, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: LED

Photodetectors

Microcontrollers (MCU) Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication

Segmentation by Application: , Retail

Electronics

Defense & Security

Automotive & Transport

Aerospace & Aviation

Healthcare

Others

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 Photodetectors

1.2.4 Microcontrollers (MCU)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Defense & Security

1.3.5 Automotive & Transport

1.3.6 Aerospace & Aviation

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Trends

2.3.2 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Drivers

2.3.3 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Challenges

2.3.4 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Revenue

3.4 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Revenue in 2020

3.5 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 General Electric

11.1.1 General Electric Company Details

11.1.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.1.3 General Electric Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.2 Oledcomm

11.2.1 Oledcomm Company Details

11.2.2 Oledcomm Business Overview

11.2.3 Oledcomm Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.2.4 Oledcomm Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Oledcomm Recent Development

11.3 Renesas Electronics

11.3.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details

11.3.2 Renesas Electronics Business Overview

11.3.3 Renesas Electronics Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.3.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

11.4 PureLiFi

11.4.1 PureLiFi Company Details

11.4.2 PureLiFi Business Overview

11.4.3 PureLiFi Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.4.4 PureLiFi Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 PureLiFi Recent Development

11.5 Lvx System

11.5.1 Lvx System Company Details

11.5.2 Lvx System Business Overview

11.5.3 Lvx System Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.5.4 Lvx System Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Lvx System Recent Development

11.6 Acuity Brands

11.6.1 Acuity Brands Company Details

11.6.2 Acuity Brands Business Overview

11.6.3 Acuity Brands Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.6.4 Acuity Brands Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

11.7 Qualcomm

11.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.7.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.7.3 Qualcomm Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.8 IBSENtelecom

11.8.1 IBSENtelecom Company Details

11.8.2 IBSENtelecom Business Overview

11.8.3 IBSENtelecom Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.8.4 IBSENtelecom Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 IBSENtelecom Recent Development

11.9 Koninklijke Philips

11.9.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

11.9.2 Koninklijke Philips Business Overview

11.9.3 Koninklijke Philips Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.9.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

11.10 Panasonic

11.10.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.10.2 Panasonic Business Overview

11.10.3 Panasonic Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.10.4 Panasonic Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) & Visible Light Communication Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us