Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market 2020-2026|Analysis Scrutinized in new research |Oledcomm, Renesas Electronics, PureLiFi

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market.

Market Segment by Product Type: LED, Photodetectors, Microcontrollers (MCU)

Market Segment by Application: , Retail, Electronics, Defense & Security, Automotive & Transport, Aerospace & Aviation, Healthcare, Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market.

Companies/Manufacturers Covered In The Report:

General Electric, Oledcomm, Renesas Electronics, PureLiFi, Lvx System, Acuity Brands, Qualcomm, IBSENtelecom, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 Photodetectors

1.2.4 Microcontrollers (MCU)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Defense & Security

1.3.5 Automotive & Transport

1.3.6 Aerospace & Aviation

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Revenue

3.4 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Area Served

3.6 Key Players Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 General Electric

11.1.1 General Electric Company Details

11.1.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.1.3 General Electric Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.2 Oledcomm

11.2.1 Oledcomm Company Details

11.2.2 Oledcomm Business Overview

11.2.3 Oledcomm Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.2.4 Oledcomm Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Oledcomm Recent Development

11.3 Renesas Electronics

11.3.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details

11.3.2 Renesas Electronics Business Overview

11.3.3 Renesas Electronics Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.3.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

11.4 PureLiFi

11.4.1 PureLiFi Company Details

11.4.2 PureLiFi Business Overview

11.4.3 PureLiFi Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.4.4 PureLiFi Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 PureLiFi Recent Development

11.5 Lvx System

11.5.1 Lvx System Company Details

11.5.2 Lvx System Business Overview

11.5.3 Lvx System Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.5.4 Lvx System Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Lvx System Recent Development

11.6 Acuity Brands

11.6.1 Acuity Brands Company Details

11.6.2 Acuity Brands Business Overview

11.6.3 Acuity Brands Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.6.4 Acuity Brands Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

11.7 Qualcomm

11.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.7.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.7.3 Qualcomm Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.8 IBSENtelecom

11.8.1 IBSENtelecom Company Details

11.8.2 IBSENtelecom Business Overview

11.8.3 IBSENtelecom Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.8.4 IBSENtelecom Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 IBSENtelecom Recent Development

11.9 Koninklijke Philips

11.9.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

11.9.2 Koninklijke Philips Business Overview

11.9.3 Koninklijke Philips Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.9.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

11.10 Panasonic

11.10.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.10.2 Panasonic Business Overview

11.10.3 Panasonic Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction

11.10.4 Panasonic Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

