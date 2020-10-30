Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market 2020-2026|Analysis Scrutinized in new research |Oledcomm, Renesas Electronics, PureLiFi

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market.
Market Segment by Product Type: LED, Photodetectors, Microcontrollers (MCU)
Market Segment by Application: , Retail, Electronics, Defense & Security, Automotive & Transport, Aerospace & Aviation, Healthcare, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market.
Companies/Manufacturers Covered In The Report:
General Electric, Oledcomm, Renesas Electronics, PureLiFi, Lvx System, Acuity Brands, Qualcomm, IBSENtelecom, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 LED
1.2.3 Photodetectors
1.2.4 Microcontrollers (MCU)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Retail
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Defense & Security
1.3.5 Automotive & Transport
1.3.6 Aerospace & Aviation
1.3.7 Healthcare
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Revenue
3.4 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Area Served
3.6 Key Players Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 General Electric
11.1.1 General Electric Company Details
11.1.2 General Electric Business Overview
11.1.3 General Electric Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 General Electric Recent Development
11.2 Oledcomm
11.2.1 Oledcomm Company Details
11.2.2 Oledcomm Business Overview
11.2.3 Oledcomm Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.2.4 Oledcomm Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Oledcomm Recent Development
11.3 Renesas Electronics
11.3.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details
11.3.2 Renesas Electronics Business Overview
11.3.3 Renesas Electronics Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.3.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development
11.4 PureLiFi
11.4.1 PureLiFi Company Details
11.4.2 PureLiFi Business Overview
11.4.3 PureLiFi Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.4.4 PureLiFi Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 PureLiFi Recent Development
11.5 Lvx System
11.5.1 Lvx System Company Details
11.5.2 Lvx System Business Overview
11.5.3 Lvx System Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.5.4 Lvx System Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Lvx System Recent Development
11.6 Acuity Brands
11.6.1 Acuity Brands Company Details
11.6.2 Acuity Brands Business Overview
11.6.3 Acuity Brands Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.6.4 Acuity Brands Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development
11.7 Qualcomm
11.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details
11.7.2 Qualcomm Business Overview
11.7.3 Qualcomm Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
11.8 IBSENtelecom
11.8.1 IBSENtelecom Company Details
11.8.2 IBSENtelecom Business Overview
11.8.3 IBSENtelecom Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.8.4 IBSENtelecom Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 IBSENtelecom Recent Development
11.9 Koninklijke Philips
11.9.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details
11.9.2 Koninklijke Philips Business Overview
11.9.3 Koninklijke Philips Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.9.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development
11.10 Panasonic
11.10.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.10.2 Panasonic Business Overview
11.10.3 Panasonic Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Introduction
11.10.4 Panasonic Revenue in Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
