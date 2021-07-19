QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Licensed Merchandise market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Licensed Merchandise Market The research report studies the Licensed Merchandise market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Licensed Merchandise market size is projected to reach US$ 445060 million by 2027, from US$ 320550 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3273818/global-licensed-merchandise-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Licensed Merchandise Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Licensed Merchandise Market are Studied: The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, Universal Brand Development, Nickelodeon, Major League Baseball, IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company), Sanrio, Sequential Brands Group, Westinghouse, General Motors, National Basketball Association, Electrolux, National Football League, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, The Pokémon Company International, Procter & Gamble, Ferrari, Ralph Lauren, Mattel, Ford Motor Company, BBC Worldwide, The Hershey Company, Stanley Black & Decker, PGA Tour, National Hockey League, Sunkist Growers, WWE

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Licensed Merchandise market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Apparels, Toys, Accessories, Home Decoration, Software/Video Games, Food and Beverage, Others, Apparel (16.90%), toys (13.26%) and accessories (11.62%) were the clear leading retail revenue share categories of licensed products in 2018.

Segmentation by Application: Entertainment, Corporate Trademarks/Brand, Fashion, Sports, Others, The top licensing property type in our worldwide study is entertainment coming in with a 45.54% share of the licensed retail market with Disney’s properties being a key share driver in this category. Global Licensed Merchandise market: regional analysis,

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3273818/global-licensed-merchandise-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Licensed Merchandise industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Licensed Merchandise trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Licensed Merchandise developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Licensed Merchandise industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d67d634d39cb4f5fdbe40ee52ead3ec0,0,1,global-licensed-merchandise-market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Licensed Merchandise

1.1 Licensed Merchandise Market Overview

1.1.1 Licensed Merchandise Product Scope

1.1.2 Licensed Merchandise Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Licensed Merchandise Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Licensed Merchandise Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Apparels

2.5 Toys

2.6 Accessories

2.7 Home Decoration

2.8 Software/Video Games

2.9 Food and Beverage

2.10 Others 3 Licensed Merchandise Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Licensed Merchandise Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Entertainment

3.5 Corporate Trademarks/Brand

3.6 Fashion

3.7 Sports

3.8 Others 4 Licensed Merchandise Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Licensed Merchandise as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Licensed Merchandise Market

4.4 Global Top Players Licensed Merchandise Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Licensed Merchandise Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Licensed Merchandise Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 The Walt Disney Company

5.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Profile

5.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Main Business

5.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 The Walt Disney Company Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 The Walt Disney Company Recent Developments

5.2 Meredith Corporation

5.2.1 Meredith Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Meredith Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Meredith Corporation Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Meredith Corporation Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Meredith Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 PVH Corp.

5.3.1 PVH Corp. Profile

5.3.2 PVH Corp. Main Business

5.3.3 PVH Corp. Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 PVH Corp. Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Iconix Brand Group Recent Developments

5.4 Iconix Brand Group

5.4.1 Iconix Brand Group Profile

5.4.2 Iconix Brand Group Main Business

5.4.3 Iconix Brand Group Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Iconix Brand Group Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Iconix Brand Group Recent Developments

5.5 Authentic Brands Group

5.5.1 Authentic Brands Group Profile

5.5.2 Authentic Brands Group Main Business

5.5.3 Authentic Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Authentic Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Authentic Brands Group Recent Developments

5.6 Universal Brand Development

5.6.1 Universal Brand Development Profile

5.6.2 Universal Brand Development Main Business

5.6.3 Universal Brand Development Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Universal Brand Development Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Universal Brand Development Recent Developments

5.7 Nickelodeon

5.7.1 Nickelodeon Profile

5.7.2 Nickelodeon Main Business

5.7.3 Nickelodeon Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Nickelodeon Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Nickelodeon Recent Developments

5.8 Major League Baseball

5.8.1 Major League Baseball Profile

5.8.2 Major League Baseball Main Business

5.8.3 Major League Baseball Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Major League Baseball Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Major League Baseball Recent Developments

5.9 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

5.9.1 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Profile

5.9.2 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Main Business

5.9.3 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Recent Developments

5.10 Sanrio

5.10.1 Sanrio Profile

5.10.2 Sanrio Main Business

5.10.3 Sanrio Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sanrio Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sanrio Recent Developments

5.11 Sequential Brands Group

5.11.1 Sequential Brands Group Profile

5.11.2 Sequential Brands Group Main Business

5.11.3 Sequential Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sequential Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Sequential Brands Group Recent Developments

5.12 Westinghouse

5.12.1 Westinghouse Profile

5.12.2 Westinghouse Main Business

5.12.3 Westinghouse Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Westinghouse Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Westinghouse Recent Developments

5.13 General Motors

5.13.1 General Motors Profile

5.13.2 General Motors Main Business

5.13.3 General Motors Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 General Motors Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 General Motors Recent Developments

5.14 National Basketball Association

5.14.1 National Basketball Association Profile

5.14.2 National Basketball Association Main Business

5.14.3 National Basketball Association Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 National Basketball Association Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 National Basketball Association Recent Developments

5.15 Electrolux

5.15.1 Electrolux Profile

5.15.2 Electrolux Main Business

5.15.3 Electrolux Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Electrolux Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Electrolux Recent Developments

5.16 National Football League

5.16.1 National Football League Profile

5.16.2 National Football League Main Business

5.16.3 National Football League Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 National Football League Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 National Football League Recent Developments

5.17 Warner Bros. Consumer Products

5.17.1 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Profile

5.17.2 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Main Business

5.17.3 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Recent Developments

5.18 The Pokémon Company International

5.18.1 The Pokémon Company International Profile

5.18.2 The Pokémon Company International Main Business

5.18.3 The Pokémon Company International Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 The Pokémon Company International Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 The Pokémon Company International Recent Developments

5.19 Procter & Gamble

5.19.1 Procter & Gamble Profile

5.19.2 Procter & Gamble Main Business

5.19.3 Procter & Gamble Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Procter & Gamble Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

5.20 Ferrari

5.20.1 Ferrari Profile

5.20.2 Ferrari Main Business

5.20.3 Ferrari Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Ferrari Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Ferrari Recent Developments

5.21 Ralph Lauren

5.21.1 Ralph Lauren Profile

5.21.2 Ralph Lauren Main Business

5.21.3 Ralph Lauren Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Ralph Lauren Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Developments

5.22 Mattel

5.22.1 Mattel Profile

5.22.2 Mattel Main Business

5.22.3 Mattel Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Mattel Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Mattel Recent Developments

5.23 Ford Motor Company

5.23.1 Ford Motor Company Profile

5.23.2 Ford Motor Company Main Business

5.23.3 Ford Motor Company Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Ford Motor Company Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Ford Motor Company Recent Developments

5.24 BBC Worldwide

5.24.1 BBC Worldwide Profile

5.24.2 BBC Worldwide Main Business

5.24.3 BBC Worldwide Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 BBC Worldwide Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 BBC Worldwide Recent Developments

5.25 The Hershey Company

5.25.1 The Hershey Company Profile

5.25.2 The Hershey Company Main Business

5.25.3 The Hershey Company Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 The Hershey Company Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 The Hershey Company Recent Developments

5.26 Stanley Black & Decker

5.26.1 Stanley Black & Decker Profile

5.26.2 Stanley Black & Decker Main Business

5.26.3 Stanley Black & Decker Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Stanley Black & Decker Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments

5.27 PGA Tour

5.27.1 PGA Tour Profile

5.27.2 PGA Tour Main Business

5.27.3 PGA Tour Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 PGA Tour Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 PGA Tour Recent Developments

5.28 National Hockey League

5.28.1 National Hockey League Profile

5.28.2 National Hockey League Main Business

5.28.3 National Hockey League Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 National Hockey League Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 National Hockey League Recent Developments

5.29 Sunkist Growers

5.29.1 Sunkist Growers Profile

5.29.2 Sunkist Growers Main Business

5.29.3 Sunkist Growers Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Sunkist Growers Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.29.5 Sunkist Growers Recent Developments

5.30 WWE

5.30.1 WWE Profile

5.30.2 WWE Main Business

5.30.3 WWE Licensed Merchandise Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 WWE Licensed Merchandise Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.30.5 WWE Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Licensed Merchandise Market Dynamics

11.1 Licensed Merchandise Industry Trends

11.2 Licensed Merchandise Market Drivers

11.3 Licensed Merchandise Market Challenges

11.4 Licensed Merchandise Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us