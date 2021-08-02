Global Leisure Boats Industry Chain Research Report 2021| Groupe Beneteau, Brunswick Corporation, Azimut Benetti Group

Leisure Boats (or pleasure boat) is a boat used for personal, family, and sometimes sports recreation. Such watercraft is divided into two main categories: motorboats and Sailboats There are also rowboats and canoes. North America occupied the largest sales market share with 56%. It is followed by Europe. For the leisure boats industry, the market is low concentrated. Groupe Beneteau, Brunswick Corporation and Azimut Benetti Group are the leading companies globally. Top 10 players listed in the report accounted for over 43% of the market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Leisure Boats in China, including the following market information: China Leisure Boats Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Leisure Boats Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) China top five Leisure Boats companies in 2020 (%) The global Leisure Boats market size is expected to growth from US$ 16690 million in 2020 to US$ 22310 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

The China Leisure Boats market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Leisure Boats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Leisure Boats Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Leisure Boats Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Motorboats, Sailboats, Others China Leisure Boats Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) China Leisure Boats Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Private, Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Leisure Boats revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Leisure Boats revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Leisure Boats sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Leisure Boats sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Groupe Beneteau, Brunswick Corporation, Azimut Benetti Group, Lurssen Werft, Ferretti Group, White River Marine Group, Malibu Boats, Sanlorenzo, Mastercraft, Sunseeker International, Princess Yachts, Horizon Yacht, Damen, HanseYachts AG, Alexander Marine, Smoker Craft, Yamaha Motor, Alumacraft Boat, Iconic Marine Group

