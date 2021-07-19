QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Legal Marijuana market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Marijuana is one of the most abused drugs in the world. And this report studies the Legal Marijuana . The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time. A medicinal cannabis product refers to a product which includes cannabis, and its chemical components (cannabinoids), that can be used for curing, or alleviating the symptoms of disease, ailment or injury.The two main cannabinoids that have been identified for therapeutic application are the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocanabinol (THC) and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD). Market competition is not intense. Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc. and MCig Inc are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Top three are Medicine Man, Canopy Growth and Aphria got about 95% market shares. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 75% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 12%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Legal Marijuana Market The global Legal Marijuana market size is projected to reach US$ 114720 million by 2027, from US$ 20880 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Legal Marijuana Market are Studied: Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc., MCig Inc

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Legal Marijuana market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Indoor Cultivation, Outdoor Cultivation, Greenhouse Cultivation

Segmentation by Application: Recreational, Medical

TOC

1 Legal Marijuana Market Overview

1.1 Legal Marijuana Product Overview

1.2 Legal Marijuana Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Indoor Cultivation

1.2.2 Outdoor Cultivation

1.2.3 Greenhouse Cultivation

1.3 Global Legal Marijuana Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Legal Marijuana Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Legal Marijuana Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Legal Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Legal Marijuana Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Legal Marijuana Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Legal Marijuana Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Legal Marijuana Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Legal Marijuana Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Legal Marijuana Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Legal Marijuana Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Legal Marijuana Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Legal Marijuana Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Legal Marijuana as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Legal Marijuana Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Legal Marijuana Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Legal Marijuana Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Legal Marijuana Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Legal Marijuana Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Legal Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Legal Marijuana Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Legal Marijuana by Application

4.1 Legal Marijuana Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Recreational

4.1.2 Medical

4.2 Global Legal Marijuana Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Legal Marijuana Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Legal Marijuana Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Legal Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Legal Marijuana Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Legal Marijuana by Country

5.1 North America Legal Marijuana Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Legal Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Legal Marijuana by Country

6.1 Europe Legal Marijuana Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Legal Marijuana by Country

8.1 Latin America Legal Marijuana Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Legal Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Legal Marijuana Business

10.1 Medicine Man

10.1.1 Medicine Man Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medicine Man Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Medicine Man Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Medicine Man Legal Marijuana Products Offered

10.1.5 Medicine Man Recent Development

10.2 Canopy Growth

10.2.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Information

10.2.2 Canopy Growth Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Canopy Growth Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Canopy Growth Legal Marijuana Products Offered

10.2.5 Canopy Growth Recent Development

10.3 Aphria

10.3.1 Aphria Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aphria Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aphria Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aphria Legal Marijuana Products Offered

10.3.5 Aphria Recent Development

10.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

10.4.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Legal Marijuana Products Offered

10.4.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Recent Development

10.5 MCig Inc

10.5.1 MCig Inc Corporation Information

10.5.2 MCig Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MCig Inc Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 MCig Inc Legal Marijuana Products Offered

10.5.5 MCig Inc Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Legal Marijuana Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Legal Marijuana Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Legal Marijuana Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Legal Marijuana Distributors

12.3 Legal Marijuana Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us